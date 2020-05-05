All the revelations in the new Bella Twins book are unmatched

The Bella Twins book is finally here.

Today marks the launch of Brie Bella and Nikki Bellanew memory, Incomparable, and you can get an exclusive preview here. In the previous clip, you will not only hear excerpts from the book, but you will also be able to see the recording process of the audiobook version, available from Simon & Schuster Audio.

"And so, at a young age, Brie and I decided that we didn't want to be victims. Instead, we wanted to be survivors, the heroes of our own stories, to take control and responsibility for our lives," says Nikki in the video. "It is a very fine line and difficult to make: recognize that you have been a victim, that you have been harmed, but at the same time not let the victim continue to take you hostage."

Then you can see Brie, who is reading the final lines of IncomparableIntroduction of.

"The following pages are not promotional cuts, they are reality," he says into a microphone. "And while some of the stories in the ring have not been 'true', this general line is: We are the heroes of our own story, and our story is ours. Although we experience some of our stories together, many Things happened to us individually, and we had to do it alone, even though we are identical twins, our stories are unmatched. And your story will also be unmatched. "

