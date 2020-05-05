All Grown Up: Watch the Boy Meets World cast then and now

TGI-Time to consult with the cast of Boy meets world.

Nostalgia is strong with the beloved 90s comedy, and the main cast knows it. They met in 2019 at Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle, sparking some important sentiments from fans of all ages, though mainly those who are about the age of the titular boy, played by Wild benand the love of his life, played by Danielle Fishel.

"Dream. Try. Cons. #Emeraldcitycomiccon," Fishel wrote on Instagram, along with a group photo of the event. Savage also posted a photo of himself with Mr. Feeny, er, William Daniels, writing, "Always my teacher and friend,quot;.

They had such a good time that they did it again in August at FAN EXPO Boston.

And while we hardly need an excuse to revisit the ABC series (which of course received the comedy sequel) Girl meets world. in which it is the turn of Cory and Topanga's daughter to solve things, in 2014), is the birthday of a certain star …