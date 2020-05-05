All Grown Up: Watch the Boy Meets World cast then and now

TGI-Time to consult with the cast of Boy meets world.
Nostalgia is strong with the beloved 90s comedy, and the main cast knows it. They met in 2019 at Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle, sparking some important sentiments from fans of all ages, though mainly those who are about the age of the titular boy, played by Wild benand the love of his life, played by Danielle Fishel.
"Dream. Try. Cons. #Emeraldcitycomiccon," Fishel wrote on Instagram, along with a group photo of the event. Savage also posted a photo of himself with Mr. Feeny, er, William Daniels, writing, "Always my teacher and friend,quot;.
They had such a good time that they did it again in August at FAN EXPO Boston.
And while we hardly need an excuse to revisit the ABC series (which of course received the comedy sequel) Girl meets world. in which it is the turn of Cory and Topanga's daughter to solve things, in 2014), is the birthday of a certain star …
Fishel, who is busy mothering her own child these days, is turning 39, presumably at her Los Angeles home where she and her husband Jensen Karp They are overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic that stays at home.
They've been cheering with sporadically produced episodes of "Scorantine," an Instagram Live game show they created for these tough times, whose winners win prizes like a signed copy of a Turn magazine with Fishel on the cover and the promise that she talks about love and "the Worldthey are the cutest boys. "
Speaking of which, look at what all the selected children and adults select Boy meets world are so far:
ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images, Rick Kern / Getty Images for Hulu
Wild ben
We were there for Cory Matthew's greatest moments in life: his first kiss, his first fight, the first time he drank beer, the list goes on and on. While Mr. Matthews started the series as an average sports-loving teenager, prioritizing friends who study in C-student, fans grew up with Cory and saw him become a loyal man with a kind heart.
Savage graduated from Stanford in 2004 with a degree in political science and continued to appear on television (Party of five, Throw) And occasionally independent films, but girlfriend Danielle Fishel reprized her roles in the 2014 Disney Channel spin-off. Girl meets world, with Cory and Topanga, who were married at the end of the original series, as parents of their daughter Riley.
Since that show ended in 2017, Savage (who, incidentally, is Fred Savage& # 39; little brother) has appeared on shows like The remains, Speechless, Criminal minds (as a young Jason Gideon) and Homeland (like young Saúl, doing those two concerts playing a Mandy Patinkin character as a younger man). His Instagram indicates that he has a girlfriend (they went to a wedding together in November 2019 and celebrated his mother Joanne's birthday in Los Angeles), but he has kept his identity private.
ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images, Gabriel Olsen / FilmMagic
Danielle Fishel
The girl next door, Topanga Lawrence, was kind, passionate, patient, and super smart, and had one of the best mechas of all time on television. It also taught us that vanity is not a trait worth having (remember when you cut those beautiful locks to make a point?) And that there is nothing wrong with declaring that you found your soulmate at just 5 years old.
Between Boy meets world and Girls meets world, Fishel, whose first kiss was a kiss for the show with Ben Savage, was primarily herself on television, appearing as a correspondent on The Tyra Banks Show and hosting Style Network & # 39; s The plate. He also returned to college at age 27 and earned his degree in 2012, proof that there is never a bad time to mark items on your to-do list.
While at school she fell in love with a fellow student, Tim Belusko, whom she was married to for two years before divorcing quietly in 2016. She married Release the microphone host Jensen Karp in 2018, with former co-stars Savage (who congratulated his "favorite television wife,quot; on their engagement) and Will Friedle.
Fishel and Karp welcomed a son named Adler in June 2019. She was born a month earlier and spent extra time in the hospital with lung disease, but the family of three is now happy and healthy at home. The proud mom also launched a hair care line, Be Free by Danielle Fishel. Which obviously makes sense.
Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images, ABC
Strong rider
Shawn Hunter was Cory Matthew's best friend of all time and his partner in conversation. He had a troubled upbringing and could be a cunning who didn't seem to care about school or his future, but Shawn's innate sweetness and vulnerability overshadowed bad boy tendencies.
Then Boy meets world, Strong most notably starred Eli Rothterror hit of sleeper 2002 Cabin fever and its 2009 sequel, was one of the stars of the short life Dennis pepper and voiced Brick Flagg in the animated series Kim Possible before reprising Shawn in seven episodes of Girl Meets World. You were recently able to hear his voice on Disney XD Star against the forces of evil.
Rider has also been behind the camera, writing, directing and producing some shorts and the 2017 television movie Micah the asshole Ghost With brother Shiloh Strong (who originally was for the role of Eric Matthews).
In 2013 Strong married Alexandra Barreto and his son Indigo, Was born in December 2014.
ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images, Roy Rochlin / Getty Images
Will friedle
Eric Matthews offered the advice: "Life is hard, get a helmet." Thanks big brother.
Friedle appeared as Eric again in Girl meets world, but in the meantime, his voice became ubiquitous, emanating from the animated shows Kim Possible, Teen Titans Let's go!, DC Super Hero Girls and Disney XD & # 39; s Guardians of the Galaxy—With the role of Friedle as Star Lord Peter Quill, among others.
Years before attending Fishel and Karp's wedding, he was best man at the 2004 nuptials Step by Step star Jason Marsden, TGIF cross programming at its best. In December 2019, she sported a T-shirt with Topanga's face, a bit of loot courtesy of Danielle Fishel's hair care line.
Friedle married knot Susan Martens in 2016 and celebrated their third anniversary in Italy. A more recent Instagram post: "My wife made me my own mask! #Loveduringthepandemic."
ABC, Justin Kahn / WireImage
William Daniels
George Feeny was a pointless type of tweed jacket, but he was also a devoted teacher who cared about his students and could turn any of the children's puzzles into a learning opportunity. Cory Matthews received a double dose, because Mr. Feeny was also his neighbor.
Daniels, twice Emmy winner for St. elsewhere as well as an original star of the musical 1776 and the voice of David Hasselhoff K.I.T.T. in Knight Rider, assured a new generation of fans of Boy meets world. After serving as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1999 to 2001, he continued to make guest appearances on Scrubs, Boston Legal and The closer and had a lighted bow Grey's Anatomy in 2012. Now at 93 (a birthday marked by several of his former social media co-stars), Daniels' most recent acting role was to play Mr. Feeny again in Girl meets worldBut he was there with the cast for their 2019 reunions.
Daniels has been married to Bonnie Bartlett since 1951 and have two children.
ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images, Leon Bennett / WireImage
Betsy Randle
Amy Matthews was more present than some television parents when a show focuses on children's antics, always there with one or two comically exasperated lines, followed by unconditional love.
Then Boy meets world, the married mother of two children most notably played Mrs. Winterbourne in Charmed and came back for some episodes of Girl meets world like Cory and Eric's mother.
A B C; Isabella Vosmikova / USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
William Russ
In the great tradition of Jason Seaver, Steven Keaton, and Tony Micelli, Alan Matthews was a pretty good TV dad.
Russ, whose film work includes The right thing and American history XHe was still a busy character actor after Boy meets world, Appearing in Boston Legal, The Young and the Restless, 90210, Suburb, NCIS: Los Angeles and more recently Bosch and 9-1-1, to name a few. (And, along with his television wife, a couple of episodes of Girl meets world.)
In real life, Russ is the father of a son and daughter with a wife Clare wren.
ABC, CW
Lee Norris
Stewart Minkus was the master's smart pet who was sidelined before mysteriously going through MIA for three seasons, allegedly after Cory and Shawn wanted him to disappear, according to a scene in the series finale. Fortunately, he returned in time to graduate from high school with everyone. So where had it been? "The other part of the school … over there," explains Minkus.
Rider Strong claimed at Wizard World Comic Con, by Looper, that the Norris character was written due to the popularity of TGIF geek partner Steve Urkel in Family matters, and the Boy meets world the creatives did not want to duplicate the comic nerdom.
Norris, who started acting as little Chuckie Lee from the Torkelsons, graduated from Wake Forest, played another small-screen geek, Marvin "Mouth,quot; McFadden, in the full-length drama The CW One Tree Hill, And return as Minkus for some episodes of Girl meets world. Since then he's been in a couple of episodes of The Walking Dead and at some point over the years he got on well with David Fincherbecause it was in both Zodiac and Girl is gone.
He has been married to his wife Andrea since 2011.
ABC, Jim Smeal / Shutterstock
Matthew Lawrence
Shawn's older half brother Jack Hunter (they shared the same dead and married father) appeared in season five and they moved in together for a time along with Jack's best friend, conveniently, Eric Matthews.
the Ms. Doubtfire star was also in comedy Brotherly love with real life brothers Andrew and Joey Lawrence, and has been in numerous independent films and a guest star on shows like Boston Public, CSI: Miami, Workaholics, Melissa and Joey and more recently Hawaii 5-0.
Matthew met the professional dancer Cheryl Burke when Joey competed in Dancing with the stars in 2006, and they came out for about a year. But after going their separate ways for a decade, they got together, got engaged in 2018, and got married on May 23, 2019.
ABC, Getty Images
Trina McGee
Finally, Shawn Hunter's cold, scarred heart was pierced by Angela Moore.
McGee has been in a series of made-for-television movies and short-lived television series and has also repeated it. Boy meets world role in an episode of Girl meets world.
She is also an artist and mother of three children, two of them with her ex-husband Courtland Davis.
ABC, Getty Images
Maitland neighborhood
Rachel McGuire was the girl that both Eric and Jack wanted during the college years of BMWand she dated Jack before deciding they should be friends. However, they joined the Peace Corps.
Ward starred in the 2004 comedy White girls with Marlon and Shawn Wayans, married Terry Baxter in 2006 and won three AVNs after making her adult film debut in 2019. Drive.
Ward-Baxter told about her supportive husband In weekly contact in January 2020, "He is also a very good photographer. He has taken photos of me on the road, like on my social media."
ABC, Ryan Miller / Shutterstock
Lily nicksay
The first of the two Morgan, Nicksay played the role of Cory and Eric's little sister from 1993 to 1995, and then landed a role in the Michelle Pfeiffer–Robert Redford romantic drama Up close and personal.
As she grew older, the actress acted as a guest on some television shows, including The mentalist, 8 simple rules and Judging Amy and then came back as Morgan for the end of Girl meets world.
She has been going through Lily Gibson since she married the composer Dave Gibson in 2015, and he was credited with that name in a 2019 episode of NCIS.
fake pictures
Lindsay Ridgeway
After the "longest nap,quot;, Morgan reappeared after a year of absence as a completely different and older girl.
Ridgeway, who assumed the role of Morgan in 1996 until the end of the series in 2000, graduated from UC Riverside in June 2007 and earned her master's degree in counseling from the University of Redlands in 2010. She is also a singer and has performed the anthem. National at professional sporting events in Los Angeles, and worked part-time for the LA Kings hockey team as a member of the Kings Ice Crew.
She also returned as Morgan for the Girl meets world final.
ABC, Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Linda Cardellini
Lauren, one of the few people who could stand between Cory and Topanga.
Cardellini graduated from Boy meets world to the shamefully ephemeral Monsters and Geeks, and after that he went to the races in Scooby Doo, ER, Secret in the mountain, Crazy men (earning an Emmy nomination), New girl and the Netflix drama Blood line. She also joined the Marvel Universe as Clint / Hawkeye's wife, she was in the 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner Green Bookand co-stars in the Netflix drama Dead to me.
Meanwhile, the actress is mother and daughter. Lilah-rose with a lifelong partner Steven Rodriguez.
ABC via Getty Images
Ethan Suplee
Frankie "The Enforcer,quot; Stechino made the physically imposing gamble of any bully in charge of John Adams High School, though over the years the secret poetry enthusiast proved to be a weak point for Shawn and Cory.
Suplee's estimated credits include American history X, reminiscent of the titans, unstoppable and playing Randy Hickey in the four seasons of My name is earl. I was also in Martin Scorsese& # 39; s Wolf of Wall Street, Portrayed Billy in the Netflix comedy The ranch, and more recently rejoined with Edward Norton for the black drama Brooklyn motherless and appeared in the controversial horror satire The hunt.
Has been married to Brandy lewis since 2006 and have two children together. Last but not least, in January 2020, a photo he posted of his newly shattered self, the result of a hard-won battle to lose weight and recover, went viral.
ABC, Getty Images
Adam Scott
After Harley Keiner finished at reform school, Griff Hawkins took his place as the main bully at John Adams High.
Since then, Adam Scott has become the consummate funny guy onscreen, with the occasional sly sneaky and married man who has married a mid-life crisis thrown in for good measure. Her greatest hits include HBO's intense graphic drama tell me you Love Me; the hit comedy Step Brothers; Starz's beloved Party down; the most loved Parks and Recreation; the sporadic and hilarious The biggest event in television history in adult swimming; Hot and humid American summer: ten years later; The good place and of course, Big Little Lies, Playing Reese witherspoonHe is an incredibly patient and understanding husband, Ed.
In real life, Scott has two children with his Naomi Sablan, his wife since 2005.
ABC / Getty Images
Anthony Tyler Quinn
Jonathan Turner, who was wearing a leather jacket and riding a motorcycle, was the cool teacher at John Adams High, and Shawn moved in with him after his father took off once again, though apparently that wasn't Shawn's idea. of a nice plot twist.
"They only brought him because friends became a success, "Rider Strong reminded Vanity Fair in 2011. "And ABC said, 'We need twenty-somethings on every show. Even on this show for kids who are only watched by teenagers.' And, remember, they had it and they had the character Eli, who was the young black teacher. And they were going to have this whole story of twenty-something. I don't know what they were thinking, but it was a complete mess. It didn't work at all. "
However, Shawn was devastated when Mr. Turner had a motorcycle accident at the end of the fourth season, which Turner recovered from the camera and was never seen again until he reappeared in Girl meets world, having married a nurse he met at the hospital after the accident.
Meanwhile, Quinn joined the drama in Melrose Place for a period of four years, he was in pretty Little Liars in 2012 and it appeared Feud: Betty and Joan in 2017
He has been married to Margaret Quinn since 1985 and they have two children.
That more cast meetings are possible in the near future.
