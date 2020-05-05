Airbus wants its planes to detect coronaviruses, chemicals and bombs – BGR

Airbus is developing a new system that can detect threats, including biological risks.

The system uses genetically modified living cells to detect traces of various molecular compounds in the air.

The system will begin testing later this year, the company says.

Airlines are struggling right now. It's easy to see why, of course, with the new coronavirus pandemic that makes travel virtually impossible, and various restrictions that prevent companies from packing their planes full of passengers. However, Airbus is working on a project that could make its planes safer not only because of risks like chemicals or even bad with bombs, but also because of viruses like coronavirus.

In a press release, Airbus explains that its partnership with a company called Koniku is beginning to pay off, and the duo is nearing completion of a system that could detect threats.

Airbus is the first to admit that the air scanning system was not initially designed with viruses in mind, noting that the association "originally focused on automated, contactless detection, tracking and location of chemicals and explosives on board planes and in airports. " However, as the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide, the companies decided to change a bit "to include the identification of biological hazards."

The solution to all of this lies in what Airbus calls "genetically modified odor receptors," which is a fancy way of saying that the system will depend on living cells to perform actual detection. When these little guard dogs perceive something they don't like, they collide with the molecules they are designed to detect, they react and an alarm goes off.

The idea here is that by using a variety of bioengineered receptors that detect different types of molecular compounds, an airplane and its passengers will be protected from many different threats. It could be anything from ingredients typically found in explosives, to chemicals that could be used in a terrorist attack, or, apparently, even traces of a life-threatening virus.

Airbus says it will begin testing the system in the real world by the end of 2020, but there are still some questions to answer. The most important thing, obviously, is whether the system will be able to detect the coronavirus in the air (or other viral or bacterial threats) at that time and, if so, how exactly that might work.

Imagine a scenario where passengers board a flight and then, before the crew closes the cabin, the plane alerts the crew that a virus has been detected. Who has it? Is anyone on board really sick? Does each passenger (and crew member) need to be tested and cleared before they are allowed to fly again?

Obviously, there are many "what ifs,quot; here, specifically related to the idea that the detection system will detect biological hazards, but we will have to wait and see what happens to Airbus before we can judge.

