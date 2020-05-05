Air District links COVID-19 Telecommuting benefits to bluer skies, happier lives, improved workplace, less traffic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The bluer skies may be the bright side of the cloud that the coronavirus dropped over the Bay Area.

On Monday, the first official day of the Spare the Air summer season, authorities said better air quality is just one of the many benefits of teleworking during the COVID-19 shelter order and encouraged people to continue. working from home, whenever possible, after he gets up.

"As employers create plans to reopen their doors safely and continue operations once shelter-in-place requests are alleviated, we must not lose sight of the benefits that reduced traffic can bring: teleworking can be part of the solution to keeping our skies blue, ”said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Since California issued its stay-at-home order last March, the District says traffic in the Bay Area has decreased by 70 percent, with more people working from home. As a result, the levels of fine particles, carbon dioxide, CO2 emissions, and nitrogen oxides have been significantly reduced.

In addition to air quality, district officials said that a better work-life balance, employee retention and hiring, and cost savings for businesses are among the other beneficial by-products of teleworking.

"These difficult times have shown that teleworking can be a viable and flexible work option for many that benefits not only our air quality, but also employers and employees," said Broadbent.

Spare the Air alerts may be rare during the shelter-in-place request, but will resume, in case smog or ozone pollution reaches unhealthy levels.

During an alert, people should limit outdoor exercise in the late afternoon, when ozone concentrations are highest, according to the Air District. Seniors, people with asthma and other respiratory conditions, and heart conditions are particularly vulnerable.