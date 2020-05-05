After Puppy almost dies, owner wants pest control company to change "pet-resistant,quot; packaging claim – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As the weather warms up, we dream of spending family time in the cabin. But, a trip north this winter turned into a Minnesota dog owner's nightmare.

Up News Info discovered that poison for a pest almost killed your puppy.

The close call came to her brother's cabin last winter long before any travel ban. But, Ruth Jansen has had a lot of time since then to see if anything is missing.

"This bait station is weather and tamper resistant for children and dogs," said Jansen.

He only had his new Havenese named Coco for a couple of months when they made that trip.

"My puppies went all over the place and especially the puppy puts everything in his mouth," he said.

Within minutes, Coco dropped something into her owner's lap.

"I said,quot; what is that? "And Sue said that's one of the poisons she had taken out," Jansen recalled.

It turns out that a package of poison mounted on a small peg inside the d-CON bait station was broken by a mouse.

"That's what allowed the mouse to go in, take half and then come back and take the other half," he explained.

"Well, those two cakes went somewhere in the house," he added.

"She probably ate about two or three teaspoons on it," Jansen said.

Poison control said it would take less than half a teaspoon to kill her.

“She was becoming increasingly lethargic. It usually stops non-stop and it was just a flabby noodle on my lap, "said Jansen.

"I really don't think they expected her to live because she was so small and the amount she ingested," Jansen said.

Veterinarians pumped Coco with IV fluids and used chemicals to absorb the venom for 24 hours. $ 3,000 later, they gave him a clean health bill.

The label says it is a child and dog resistant station. Jansen doesn't think the packaging should say that.

But, it doesn't seem to say anywhere what could happen if a mouse takes something out of the poison cake.

d-CON did not return our calls and emails, but in a statement to Jansen, the company pointed to the fine print on the back of the bag where they warn of "dangers to humans and pets." d-CON says that the product complies with all applicable laws and regulations and that it is impossible to eliminate all risks with its products.

The company was willing to pay Jansen $ 1,000 as a goodwill gesture if he released them from any future claims and did not disclose the payment to anyone else.

She did not take the money. Believing that it is more important to be able to warn others.

"I think people need to know that this could be a potentially dangerous product," said Jansen.

"People are bringing these into their homes and they think they are safe for pets and it is not obvious they are not," he added.

In the past, poisons like this used a different chemical that veterinarians could treat with vitamin K. Now, most use vitamin D-3 baits, where there is no safe and inexpensive antidote. That's why poison control says it's important for vets to know exactly what a pet was exposed to so they can treat it properly.