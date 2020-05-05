After a successful 3-day race, the Texas Zoo extends dates for car tours – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The 3-day "Drive Thru Zoo,quot; in San Antonio was initially announced as a once in a lifetime opportunity; now they are giving new life to the event.
The drive-thru offers visitors an audio guided tour through the zoo and along the route, some food, drinks, and treats are available for purchase through the zoo's sidewalk service.
Instead of just a weekend, the zoo will offer a daily driving experience through May 17. It works from 10:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m. and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online.
There is a vehicle size limit. Vehicles cannot be larger than 198 "long x 78,quot; wide x 76 "tall, which is the approximate size of a Chevy Tahoe.
Initially, the cost was $ 40 per vehicle, but that price increased to $ 60 for non-annual pass holders. The fee is $ 32 for annual pass holders.
According to its website, the San Antonio Zoo is 100% dependent on ticket sales, guest visits, donations, and grants.