Advertiser Kasey Kitchen launches PR and marketing agency Marque – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Advertiser Kasey Kitchen launched Marque (pronounced brand), a boutique public relations and marketing agency that specializes in branding and digital strategy. Joining her are junior publicist Jennifer Lee (entertainment), New York-based junior publicist Carly Long (hospitality / luxury brands), and Lindsay Luv, celebrity DJ, influencer and brand agent who will serve as director of management of social networks and digital brand associations. . Los Angeles will serve as Marque's base of operations, with a counterpart in New York City.

Kitchen brings with it the Cameron Boyce Foundation, Peter Facinelli (Twilight / Nurse Jackie), Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2), Maz Jobrani (I from Netflixmmigrant / Donuts Superior), Daniella Monet (Victorious), Jae Suh Park (College friends), Jenn Lyon (CLAWS), Aleks Paunovic (Snowpiercer / Van Helsing), Patrick Gilmore (Travelers), Jennifer Cheon Garcia (Van Helsing / The Wheel of Time) Nathaniel Potvin (The prom), Susie Abromeit (The Purge / King Richard), Bella Podaras (Netflix Ashley Garcia's expanding universe), Alyshia Ochse (True Detective / # FreeRayshawn), Sophie Reynolds (The best of L.A)McKenna RobertsEuphoria), Sarah Wynter (Goliath)Jessi CaseMother's Day), Anastasia Baranova (Z nation), Louise Bond (Fall of knights), Amin El Gamal (Prison Break / Good Trouble), Jonathan Lloyd Walker (Snowpiercer), Dan Payne (Decendents), Seth Lee (Dwarf), Laura Roman (Don Matteo).

Related story Christine D & # 39; Souza Gelb leaving the content of the effort %MINIFYHTML8e6ad54b732652bafb9c2d796527968d12%

Kitchen also represents actress / author Gabrielle Stone (Eat, pray, #FML), independent characteristics Dwarf and Ross McCall About us, Ash Avildsen & # 39; s Paradise City, as well as musicians Ella Isaacson, Madison Margot, The Ivy Walls, Rydel Lynch, Ellington Ratliff and EDM DJ / IMEA Electronica Artist of the Year, Adam Davenport, among others. Kitchen also managed the late Cameron Boyce and oversees Victor and Libby Boyce for public engagements on behalf of the Cameron Boyce Foundation.

"This has been a difficult time for all of us, where we are faced with looking to the future, and how to better navigate an ever-changing landscape," Kitchen said in a statement. "We are stronger together as we have all come to find, and with that I have nothing but the deepest respect for all my amazing colleagues and colleagues, especially Laura Ackermann, a force in our field, and one who has been nothing less that support my entrepreneurial spirit.

As an advertiser, I discovered that I need to find an alternative way to push my clients beyond the reach of traditional public relations. From paying attention to those who have provided valuable feedback, I have created a different type of agency … a hybrid equipped to better meet my clients' needs and advancement goals by merging advertising with compensated digital marketing opportunities, while time I work synergistically with their respective teams. This is a new chapter for all of us, and with that, I am optimistic about what is to come. "