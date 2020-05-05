Home Entertainment Actors who didn't really sing in movies

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
We asked the BuzzFeed community to tell us the tricks and lies their favorite actors did to them. Here are the musical tricks you probably fell in love with.

one)

Rami Malek won the Oscar for Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody, but the singing in the movie was mainly old Freddie Mercury tapes.

20th Century Fox, CBS / youtube.com

Malek spent countless hours preparing for the role, imitating Mercury's movements and speaking with a false overbite, but according to Rolling Stone magazine, "One thing he couldn't recreate was Mercury's voice. Most of the singing scenes in the movie depend on any voice comes from Queen's master tapes or new recordings by Marc Martel, a Canadian Christian rock singer whose voice is virtually identical to that of the late leader. "

—Kaylayandoli


2)

Although Jennifer Lopez had to sing at her audition to Selena, they didn't end up using their real voice in the movie.

3)

Marion Cotillard took singing lessons for her role as Édith Piaf in La vie en rose, even though the lips were synchronized in the movie.

BBC / youtube.com

Cotillard said he spent more than six months in this role, and the most difficult part was learning to sing like Piaf because he was so technical. She finally won the Oscar for best actress in 2008.

—Special position

4)

BD Wong provided Shang Li's spoken voice in Mulan, but it was Donny Osmond who sang the iconic number "I'm going to make a man out of you,quot;.

Disney / ABC

Osmond even sang this iconic song during Disney & # 39; s Family singalong Special in April 2020.

—Elise Haverstick, Facebook

5)

Producers and directors of Oh brother where are you
 He assumed that George Clooney would be a good singer because his aunt was the legendary Rosemary Clooney. They made him record a song and immediately realized that they needed to hire someone else to give them the voice.

TNT / youtube.com

Clooney knew that he was not the best singer, so he decided to have fun with the producers: "They played him and they hoped that if he listened to him he would know it was terrible. He looked like a cat run over." in a semi, but I wanted them to suffer a little bit more, so I said it was great. "Clooney finally told them he was fine with lip syncing, so they hired Dan Tyminski to give him his character's voice." .

—Noradominick

6)

Despite the fact that Hilary Duff played Lizzie and Isabella in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, she did not sing the two parts. Her sister Haylie actually provided the voice to sing to Isabella.

Disney, Disney Channel

Haylie also starred in some episodes of Lizzie McGuire on the Disney channel. She played Kate Sanders' equally petty cousin Amy.

—Tayla Leigh Sargent, Facebook


7)

Christopher Plummer only sang small snippets of each song in The sound of the music. They sang most of their singing in Bill Lee's voice.

20th Century Fox

Christopher Plummer went into detail about the entire dubbing process in The sound of the music, saying: "It was very well done. The ins and outs of the songs were my voice, and then they were completed, in those days, they were very picky about the voices of the musicals."

Lee was an actor in himself, voicing and singing characters in more than a dozen Disney movies, such as Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderlandand The jungle book.

—Tessafahey

8)

Wendy Makkena, who played Sister Mary Robert in the Sister law movies, synchronized all the chants of his character.

Buena Vista photos

Andrea Robinson provided the voice for both Sister law films. She also sang "Athena & # 39; s Song,quot; on The Little Mermaid: The Beginning of Ariel.

—Hannah48

9)

Jonathan Taylor Thomas provided the voice to speak about Young Simba in The Lion King, but Jason Weaver provided the voice to sing.

A B C

You probably know Jason Weaver better as Marcus Henderson in Intelligent boy or like Michael Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream, but in the early 1990s he was the uncredited singing voice for Young Simba.

Weaver revealed that Disney originally offered him $ 2 million to supply Young Simba's singing voice, but his mother knew the power of Disney and insisted on a royalty deal. They settled on $ 100,000 plus royalties, and over time earned much more than that initial $ 2 million.

—Tayloraowens


10)

And even though Matthew Broderick recorded two songs as Simba, the voice was finally provided by Joseph Williams, whom you might recognize as Toto's lead singer.

CBS / youtube.com

Williams was the lead singer for Toto from 1986 to 1988 and from 2010 to 2019. He also worked on the soundtrack for dozens of movies, from Perfect tone, to The Goonies, to Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. He sang as Simba for "Hakuna Matata,quot; and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight,quot;.

—Jules41

eleven)

Rebecca Ferguson wasn't the one who made you cry during Jenny Lind's "Never Enough,quot; ballad in The best showman.

20th Century Fox / NBC

Loren Allred, who you might recognize as a contestant on The voice in the United States in 2012, he actually provided the character's voice for the movie.

—Matb2003

12)

Audrey Hepburn really didn't sing My beautiful lady. The actual voices were provided by Marni Nixon.

Warner Bros., Goodson-Todman Productions

Nixon originally started out as a messenger girl at MGM. They wanted to prepare her to become a star, but after hearing her singing voice she became a "ghost,quot; (basically anyone who did uncredited voice work for studies).

Her singing voice was used for Eliza Doolittle on screen, and in 1964 she even played Doolittle in New York during the show's revival. She was a true legend and provided the voice for several iconic films, including Cinderella, The sound of the music (she played sister Sophia), Gentlemen prefer blondes (singing for Marilyn Monroe), and even Mulan.

—Victoria22


13)

Marni Nixon also sang for Deborah Kerr in The King and I, which should be kept secret. The movie's soundtrack sold hundreds of thousands of copies, but Nixon received just $ 420 for his work.

CBS / youtube.com

Nixon was finally threatened by Twentieth Century Fox to remain silent about his dubbing work: "You always had to sign a contract so that nothing was revealed … They said, if anyone ever knows you did any part of the dubbing for Deborah Kerr, we'll make sure you don't work in the city again. Can you imagine? He was scared to death. "

—Lindsy47

14)

And Marni Nixon also sang for Natalie Wood in West side storyWhich was a shock for Wood because she already filmed everything.

United Artists, CBS / youtube.com

After Natalie Wood filmed her part, the studio said her voice was not good enough and that she would be replaced (Wood apparently left the studio furious). As a result, instead of having the actress imitate the prerecorded singing voice, the roles were reversed this time: "I had to try to match her breathing, pronunciation, and the sound of her voice."

West side story it won Best Picture, along with nine other Oscars, in 1962. This was the first time that Nixon felt he deserved proper credit for his invisible work: "Anonymity didn't bother me until I sang Natalie Wood's songs on West side story… I saw how important my singing was to the image. I was giving my talent, and someone else was taking credit. "Soon after, it became common for ghost singers to receive credit and royalties for their work.

—Victoria22


fifteen.

And of course Zac Efron's singing voice wasn't really used in the first High school musical movie. That was provided by Drew Seeley.

disney channel

Efron revealed that he was a little surprised when he discovered that his voice was not appearing: "In the first movie, after everything was recorded, my voice was not in them. They didn't really give me an explanation. It happened that way." Efron finally pushed for his singing voice to appear in the two sequels, and it was.

—Mcdoodie

