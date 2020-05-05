Actors who didn't really sing in movies

We asked the BuzzFeed community to tell us the tricks and lies their favorite actors did to them. Here are the musical tricks you probably fell in love with.
Rami Malek won the Oscar for Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody, but the singing in the movie was mainly old Freddie Mercury tapes.
Although Jennifer Lopez had to sing at her audition to Selena, they didn't end up using their real voice in the movie.
Marion Cotillard took singing lessons for her role as Édith Piaf in La vie en rose, even though the lips were synchronized in the movie.
BD Wong provided Shang Li's spoken voice in Mulan, but it was Donny Osmond who sang the iconic number "I'm going to make a man out of you,quot;.
Producers and directors of Oh brother where are you
He assumed that George Clooney would be a good singer because his aunt was the legendary Rosemary Clooney. They made him record a song and immediately realized that they needed to hire someone else to give them the voice.
Despite the fact that Hilary Duff played Lizzie and Isabella in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, she did not sing the two parts. Her sister Haylie actually provided the voice to sing to Isabella.
Christopher Plummer only sang small snippets of each song in The sound of the music. They sang most of their singing in Bill Lee's voice.
Wendy Makkena, who played Sister Mary Robert in the Sister law movies, synchronized all the chants of his character.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas provided the voice to speak about Young Simba in The Lion King, but Jason Weaver provided the voice to sing.
And even though Matthew Broderick recorded two songs as Simba, the voice was finally provided by Joseph Williams, whom you might recognize as Toto's lead singer.
Rebecca Ferguson wasn't the one who made you cry during Jenny Lind's "Never Enough,quot; ballad in The best showman.
Audrey Hepburn really didn't sing My beautiful lady. The actual voices were provided by Marni Nixon.
Marni Nixon also sang for Deborah Kerr in The King and I, which should be kept secret. The movie's soundtrack sold hundreds of thousands of copies, but Nixon received just $ 420 for his work.
And Marni Nixon also sang for Natalie Wood in West side storyWhich was a shock for Wood because she already filmed everything.
And of course Zac Efron's singing voice wasn't really used in the first High school musical movie. That was provided by Drew Seeley.
