According to reports, the & # 39; Weinstein Unit & # 39; York Attorney General investigates cover-up on NBC

Just a day after the news that Andrew Lack, president of NBC News, was being kicked out of the network, the New York Post reports NBC and Lack are being investigated by a department within the New York Attorney General's office nicknamed "The Weinstein Unit" for their role in gathering evidence against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

More than a dozen women have reportedly been interviewed about years of sexual assault, harassment, and subsequent cover-ups on NBC. One of those women according to the Daily mail, is former NBC news anchor Laura Vester, who previously accused Former colleague Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment and said the sexual assault allegations against Matt Lauer were well known online for a decade before his dismissal.

On May 4, NPR reported Andrew Lack would be replaced as president of NBC News after a disastrous run during which the network won headlines after headlines about his inability to adequately address the assault and sexual harassment that had allegedly been rampant on NBC for decades. Lack was also responsible for killing Ronan Farrow's investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, who it would later result in a Pulitizer for Farrow and a prison sentence for Weinstein, allegedly because Weinstein threatened to expose Lauer in retaliation, according to Farrow's book. Catch and kill.

Vester told the Daily mail that New York officials had questioned her about Lack's possible involvement in other online sexual harassment and assault cover-ups:

“They wanted to know as much detail as I could offer about Andy Lack's involvement in organizing a public response against me and a defense or cover-up. It was one of many, ”Vester said.

Telemundo chief César Conde will now oversee NBC News, CNBC and MSNBC.