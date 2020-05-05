ABS-CBN, a leading broadcaster in the Philippines and target of Ire de Duterte, says goodbye

MANILA – A leading media network in the Philippines was forced off the air on Tuesday, making it the first major broadcaster to learn of such a fate during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is cracking down on the media that They have criticized his leadership.
The government's telecommunications commission issued a cease and desist order from ABS-CBN Corp. a day after the media giant's broadcast franchise expired, which is granted by Congress.
ABS-CBN said it would comply with the order. "Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment when ABS-CBN is ordered to go off the air on television and radio tonight when people need crucial and timely information as the nation deals with the Covid pandemic- 19 ", the company said.
On Tuesday night, the station ended its programming on one channel with a message saying: “This is Channel 2 of the ABS-CBN Corporation. At the service of the Filipino. Now closing the session.
ABS-CBN is known for its iconic prime-time news show, TV Patrol, as well as for its soaps and afternoon variety TV shows. Their offerings also include coverage of popular sports like basketball and boxing.
Critics of Mr. Duterte say he has attacked the media who have closely documented his brutal war against drug traffickers and users that has left thousands of people dead. ABS-CBN, along with Philippine online news site Rappler, have been at the forefront of such coverage, which has helped spark international rebuke.
Duterte has not tried to hide his contempt by the media, calling reporters "motherfuckers,quot; and accusing them of being spies. As he has done with ABS-CBN, Duterte has personally persecuted Rappler, arguing that it was partly owned by foreign investors. That campaign appears to have slowed since Rappler investors transferred its shares to its Philippine partners.
Duterte had previously warned that it would not allow the renewal of the ABS-CBN broadcast franchise. The House of Representatives, which is packed with Mr. Duterte's allies, has introduced several bills supporting the renewal of the network's license.
Mr. Duterte's administration has created a difficult and sometimes hostile environment for journalists. He has launched death threats against some reporters and said that none should be "without murder."
The movement to shut down ABS-CBN broadcasts came under fire from industry groups and human rights activists who called it an attack on press freedom.
"The tireless ABS-CBN journalists have fully embraced their role in providing vital information about the pandemic to the public despite the risks to their health and safety," the Philippine Association of Foreign Correspondents said in a statement.
"The move is clearly a case of political harassment against a pillar of Philippine democracy that employs thousands of Filipinos whose livelihoods are now at risk with the order," the group said.
The Philippine National Union of Journalists attacked the move against the network and urged the public to unite and resist restrictions on media freedoms.
"Send a clear message: what Duterte wants, Duterte gets it," said the organization. "And it is clear, with this blatant move to shut down ABS-CBN, that it intends to silence critical media and intimidate all others into submission."
Risa Hontiveros, an opposition senator, said the order to close ABS-CBN in a time of crisis was "inappropriate and insensitive to the needs of the public."
Leaders of Congress had asked the telecommunications commission to issue a temporary permit to allow ABS-CBN to operate while the House of Representatives debated renewing the network franchise. But government attorney general José Cálida warned the commission not to allow the network to operate beyond the expiration of its license.
In February, Mr. Calida petitioned the Supreme Court to revoke the network's franchise and its subsidiary, ABS-CBN Convergence, accusing it of illegally operating a pay-per-view channel. Mr. Calida also accused the company of hiding behind what he said was an "elaborately crafted corporate veil,quot; by allowing foreign investors to participate in his property.
ABS-CBN has denied the allegations and said its operations were above the board.
President Duterte also accused the network of bias, saying he did not broadcast his political campaign announcements during the 2016 presidential election, but that he issued a negative announcement from his opponent.
At a Senate hearing in February, Carlo Katigbak, ABS-CBN President and CEO, apologized and said that the network published the majority of Mr. Duterte's announcements. "We regret that we offended the president," he said. "That was not the intention of the network."
Human Rights Watch denounced the government's decision to shut down the network, saying the attorney general should "stop acting like Duterte's attack dog."
"The Filipino people should reject this despotic move to harass and silence a media organization known not only for its reach but also for its competence and dedication in breaking the news," said Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director of the rights group.