Aaron Carter feels 'upset and taken advantage of' while questioning the paternity of Ex's baby

The star of & # 39; Fool & # 39; s Gold & # 39; He says the baby carried by his pregnant ex-girlfriend Melanie Martin may not be his, as he hints at his infidelity in a new interview.

Aaron Carter He has hinted that he is not sure whether or not he is the father of the baby of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The 32-year-old singer announced in an Instagram Live session last month, April 2020, that he would become a first-time parent, as his intermittent partner Melanie Martin I was pregnant.

But in an interview on the "Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" podcast, Aaron seemed to raise questions about the paternity of the unborn baby.

When asked if he was excited about fatherhood, Aaron replied, "Yes, of course. If that's the real situation, we'll see."

When asked by the hosts if he was concerned about the baby's fatherhood, the musician replied, "What do you think? Well, that answer should give you an idea."

Aaron also seemed to confirm that he and Melanie were no longer together, adding: "The definition of insanity. Am I upset? Of course. Do I feel taken advantage of? Of course. I felt like I was with someone who didn't look me in the eye."

Insisting that she "wasn't organic," Aaron also claimed that Melanie did "things behind my back that she shouldn't have been doing, making promises she couldn't keep."

Elsewhere in the interview, Aaron was asked why he had made the decision to have a giant tattoo of Melanie's name on his face.

"That says 'mistake', that's not Melanie," he joked.

Melanie was arrested in March on suspicion of the crime of domestic violence after an alleged altercation at Aaron's home in California.

After the arrest, Aaron tweeted his side of the story by claiming that the incident started when he tried to end her after allegedly discovering that she had been unfaithful to him.