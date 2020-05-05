Aamir Khan is impressed with The Twist, starring Dangal actor Ritvik Sahore



Aamir Khan recommended to his fans and followers a short film titled The Twist that was released online a few days ago. The Twist is directed by Uttara Krishnadas and stars Ritvik Sahore, who was seen as the young Omkar in Aamir's hit movie Dangal.



Aamir Khan turned to social media to promote the film. He wrote: "Hey guys, look at this short film made by Ritvik. I found it very sweet. #TwistShortFilm." The 13-minute short has garnered more than 1.6 million views online.

Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan. He was filming Forrest Gump's ambitious remake Laal Singh Chaddha before the blockade was imposed. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a crucial role.