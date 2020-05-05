A star of "real housewives,quot; is being called for non-social distancing after posting photos wearing an ironic mask

A star of "real housewives" is being called for non-social distancing after posting photos wearing an ironic mask

Production for season 15 of the Royal Orange County Housewives It was paused due to Covid.

But that hasn't stopped some of the * ladies * from coming together for their own iPhone filming sessions.

"Getting ready for a social distance to watch the iPhone shoot with some of my castmates today. So we are more than six feet away here," said Shannon Beador in her Instagram story.

#RealHousewives #bravotv

#RealHousewives #bravotv

In IG's story it can be clearly seen that Shannon used a tape measure to position the chairs exactly six feet away.

But then Shannon posted a photo that contradicts everything she did and makes me feel like a Confused Mathematical Lady.

Others also noticed:

@rhobhpolls I love that everyone is like "6 feet away,quot;, but then they take a picture with their heads touching 🤔

Shannon finally posted another photo with her "6 FEET,quot; mask.

Someone asked about the mask contradiction and Shannon defended it.

