A Secret Love Update: What Happened to Pat Henschel?

There is no secret here: A secret love has pulled the strings of Netflix viewers.

Warning, spoilers for the documentary film continue.

The documentary tells the story of the decades-long relationship between Terry Donahue and Pat henschel and his deterioration of health in old age and the conflicting decision to enter an assistance center. Directed by the couple's grandson nephew Chris Bolan, A secret love features the two women recalling their early love story in the 1940s when they played baseball with the organization that inspired His own league and tracks the family conflict surrounding Terry's declining health.