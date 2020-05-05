A Secret Love Update: What Happened to Pat Henschel?

There is no secret here: A secret love has pulled the strings of Netflix viewers.
Warning, spoilers for the documentary film continue.
The documentary tells the story of the decades-long relationship between Terry Donahue and Pat henschel and his deterioration of health in old age and the conflicting decision to enter an assistance center. Directed by the couple's grandson nephew Chris Bolan, A secret love features the two women recalling their early love story in the 1940s when they played baseball with the organization that inspired His own league and tracks the family conflict surrounding Terry's declining health.
"They began to tell us their story, which dates back to the 1940s," Bolan told the Chicago Tribune. "I was absolutely amazed, and in the end they started dancing together in the living room. I remember thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I have to tell this story.'
Filming started in 2013 and lasted for years. The cameras were there after Terry and Pat moved into a facility and decided to get married.
"We want to share our love with the rest of the world," Henschel told OprahMag.com. "I hope the public learns to see how true love really works and how wonderful it is … Terry would be surprised and pleased, and happy to know that it is happening. She would say, 'I'm glad I was part of this. & # 39; "
After Henschel's health battle, the two returned to their home in Canada, where Donahuse passed away in March 2019 at the age of 93. Henschel, now 91, spends his time in the casino, frequenting movies and playing bingo, according to the Grandstand.
The film featured the apparently cold relationship between Henschel and Bolan's mother, Diana, Donahue's niece, as well as a heated conversation between the two about Donahue's money and care. Now the two are closer than ever.
"Now our relationship is very strong. I see Aunt Pat almost every day. We talk a lot about our childhood together. We talk a lot about the things we have had to overcome. There are many parallels between the two of us." My other aunts are gone. " Diana Bolan I told them. "Aunt Pat is the only person in the world right now who knows me all my life. Like I said, the night Aunt Terry died, I don't know what I would have done if I hadn't had Aunt Pat there, because it was like having a little piece of Aunt Terry in my arms. "
A secret love is now streaming on Netflix.
