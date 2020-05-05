A "breach of trust,quot;: pandemic erodes Church-State ties in Russia

A few days before Pelipenko was set on fire, a bishop in the Komi region of northern Russia protested the restrictions on the church as a violation of fundamental rights and threatened to go to court to revoke them. Declaring that the sound of church bells was the best way to combat the pandemic, he stated that the word coronavirus, derived from the Latin word for "corona," "is not accidental, but is linked to coronation and enthronement. of the Antichrist. "