A "breach of trust,quot;: pandemic erodes Church-State ties in Russia

MOSCOW – Dmitri Pelipenko, a physics student at Moscow State University, left science in 2018 to dedicate himself to God, registering as a novice monk at Holy Trinity-St. Sergio Lavra, the spiritual center of the Russian Orthodox Church.
His spiritual journey, derailed by the coronavirus, had an abrupt and frightening end shortly after Orthodox Easter.
Admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the disease, Mr. Pelipenko broke a window on April 24, jumped outside, sprayed his body with fuel from a church lamp, and set himself on fire. He died of his burns two days later.
Throughout the world, enthusiastic believers, whether they are Christians, Jews, Muslims, or other religions, have been among the most resistant to orders to stay home. But the clash between faith and public health has been particularly divisive in Russia, where memories of religious persecution in the Soviet Union have made priests and their flocks very sensitive to any restrictions on their rituals.
With some of the most important monasteries of the Russian church and other holy sites now infested with the disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, the Orthodox Church faces not only a health crisis, but also a deep rift within its ranks over how the faithful must deal with The pandemic.
The divide has gone beyond routine church fights between liberals and conservatives, expanding to corrode a defining feature of Russian orthodoxy under President Vladimir V. Putin: its trust and support for the Russian state.
The Russian church, like the Russian state with which it has often moved step by step, is rigidly hierarchical, meaning that even priests who understand the need to suspend services cannot do so without the blessing of a bishop, and the bishops in turn cannot act without clear instructions from Patriarch Kirill, senior cleric of Russian Orthodoxy.
However, like the state, the church is concerned about disputes between rival clans, a cacophony that has left many ordinary believers unsure of who to trust as the number of confirmed infections across the country. increases by more than 10,000 a day.
"Unfortunately, it is obvious that there is no unity in the church regarding what is happening," a group of confused believers complained last week in an open letter to Patriarch Kirill.
Expressing alarm that some priests "openly preach that it is impossible to become infected in a church," the letter asked for guidance because "the fullness of the church needs the truth, even if this truth is bitter and disturbing."
The patriarch, despite being a close ally of President Putin, initially hesitated about enforcing instructions from health officials that people should avoid public gatherings as church services. Instead, he drove down a highway around Moscow in a black Mercedes van with a holy icon, blessing the Russian capital with prayer along the way.
With the Kremlin increasingly concerned about the accelerating rate of infection, the patriarch bowed to health warnings early last month and unequivocally urged worshipers to stay away from services during Easter before Orthodox Easter. April 19. But he left it up to the locals. diocese without holding services, which many did, particularly the Easter night procession and liturgy, The most important events of the year in the Orthodox Christian calendar.
RBK, a Russian media outlet, estimated that the churches remained open during Easter in 43 of the 85 regions of the country.
The growing infections that followed have overshadowed plans for the opening of a huge new cathedral dedicated to Russia's military. Conceived as a symbol of intimate relationships between church and state, the cathedral is in the final stages of construction in Patriot Park outside Moscow.
Originally scheduled to open on May 9, the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany, it was to feature a mosaic by Mr. Putin; its defense minister, Sergei K. Shoigu; and other state figures, including wartime Soviet leader Stalin.
But amid mounting tensions between church and state over the pandemic, a senior bishop overseeing the cathedral's interiors announced last week that, at the Kremlin's request, Mr. Putin's mosaic would be removed. The opening has been delayed.
Instead of joining the president and his officials as they try to contain the expanding pandemic by restricting public gatherings, including religious services, many priests have bitterly complained that the state has no right to interfere with who attends the services.
Discouraging public worship, warned Metropolitan Longin, a senior church member in Saratov, a region in southwestern Russia, only revived painful memories of Soviet-era repression. He threatened to condemn those who enforced or obeyed restrictions, warning that anyone carrying out instructions from state health authorities that violated the dictates of the faith "will be held accountable."
Geraldine Fagan, editor of "East-West Church Report,quot;, a newspaper on religious matters in the former Soviet Union, said: "There has been a real collapse of trust." Getting people to go to church, he said, is a priest's "raison d'etre," so the orders for believers to stay away have caused real surprise and anger. "
A few days before Pelipenko was set on fire, a bishop in the Komi region of northern Russia protested the restrictions on the church as a violation of fundamental rights and threatened to go to court to revoke them. Declaring that the sound of church bells was the best way to combat the pandemic, he stated that the word coronavirus, derived from the Latin word for "corona," "is not accidental, but is linked to coronation and enthronement. of the Antichrist. "
Sergei Romanov, a cleric in the industrial city of Yekaterinburg, also stepped in, thundering against restrictions on public gatherings, including religious services, as part of a satanic plot aided by Jews.
The fury has left Patriarch Kirill struggling to restore order., while at the same time avoiding criticism that he has done too little too late.
After a flurry of infections in Moscow, the patriarch issued an order last week that abbots of the monastery and rectors of parishes in the Russian capital have "personal responsibility,quot; to comply with state instructions aimed at fighting the virus. Clerics and lay church workers who ignore health authorities, he warned, will be tried in a church court if their failure to do so results in the death of Covid-19.
Seemingly fearful of upsetting more traditional-minded priests, who dominate the church, the patriarch has so far taken formal disciplinary action against a single cleric, the relatively liberal Andrei Kuraev, who mocked the head of a Moscow cathedral who died. because of the virus. "Professional fool,quot;.
Since Easter, churches and monasteries under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church have reported an increase in infections in both Russia and neighboring Belarus and Ukraine.
More than 200 people have been reported infected in and around a convent in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow, including 70 nuns. The regional governor blamed the outbreak on careless visitors to Moscow, where tighter restrictions on church attendance led some Muscovites to attend Easter services in other regions.
St. Elizabeth, a convent run by the Russian church in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where state officials teamed up with priests to minimize the risks of the virus, was finally closed last week after, According to some reports, dozens of priests and nuns became ill after testing positive.
The main priest of the convent, Father Andrei Lemeshonok, has been at the forefront of denialism, posting an online video titled: "Who can forbid us to believe?"
In it, he scolded the faithful for worrying about physical illnesses when "the most terrifying thing,quot;, he said, is when people do not form a family, want to change their gender or ignore traditional values. "We know that the world is in the hands of the evil one," he said.
Some priests acted early to try to contain the virus. In March, for example, the rector of the SS Church. Cosmas and Damien in Moscow began urging their flock to view online services instead of attending in person. The priests in the church celebrated Easter but allowed parishioners to enter. Still, the rector, Father Aleksandr Borisov, and several others were infected.
Particularly hit by the coronavirus, it has been one of the most important religious sites of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Monastery of the Caves, in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. In early April, the Ukrainian National Guard blocked all entrances to the sprawling complex, where a maze of catacombs contains the graves of the Orthodox saints, after the abbot refused to stop the visit of the faithful.
By the time it closed, according to the Kiev mayor, 142 priests, including the abbot, and the visitors had been infected. Ambulances transported the sick to hospitals through the police cordon.
Holy Trinity-St. Sergio Lavra, the monastery where Mr. Pelipenko, the suicidal novice monk, prepared to make his vows, tried to keep visitors away during Easter, but, according to an account of events published online by Bishop Pitirim Tvorogov, the rector of a theological academy housed In the monastery, the angry faithful protested "very aggressively,quot; and forced the abbot to open the doors.
"The plague began on Good Friday," and many of the "best clergymen,quot; fell ill, Bishop Pitirim said. The faithful, he added, "demanded a miracle but no miracle happened."
Sophia Kishkovsky and Oleg Matsnev contributed reporting.