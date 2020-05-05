90 Day Fiance Self-Quarantined: Darcey Silva & # 39; s Spa Day

Monday 90-day fiancé: quarantined, that shows self-portrait shots of some of the most notable personalities in the reality television franchise, he presented an update from Darcey Silva. In her segment, her twin sister, Stacey, joined her at her Connecticut home for a spa day that quickly turned into a comedy of mistakes involving a failed manicure (and an acetone-stained dining table) and removal of hair extensions. with pliers

As we reflect on the great deflation And what maintenance means at a time when you can no longer trust others to assist you in such endeavors, it is clear to some that it simply means chaos.

The episode was also recorded with Chantal (who lost her sense of smell and taste, leading her to assume she was infected with covid-19) and Pedro, as well as César. You may recall the particularly tragic ignition of the latter 90 day promise: before 90 days, during which Maria, a Ukrainian woman with whom he had been communicating (and sending money) for years, defended him in Mexico, but had never met. On Monday Self QuarantineCesar claimed that he flew to Ukraine to finally meet Maria for closure. He said they met and that she was kind to him. They took several photos together, which were no longer on his phone when he got on his plane back to America.

Ah, the old excuse "for some reason, they were erased, you know, they were erased." Classic.