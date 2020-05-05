58 new coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles county, hospitalizations for fourth consecutive day – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County on Tuesday approached the 28,000 mark as officials prepare to announce a reopening plan later this week.

There were 1,638 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths reported in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 27,815 and the number of deaths to 1,313.

The large number of cases was due to both increased testing and delayed reporting from commercial laboratories.

However, Los Angeles County saw the number of hospitalizations decrease for the fourth consecutive time, showing signs that the curve is flattening.

"We will continue to track this information in hopes that we will begin to see a downward or slight trend in our hospitalization data," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health.

There were 1,779 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, with 30 percent of those in ICU beds and 19 percent on ventilators.

%MINIFYHTML21578cdd8e9e074206f083a4587ac24e12%

So far, 647 residents of institutional settings have died of coronaviruses, most of whom lived in nursing homes. That represents 49 percent of all coronavirus deaths.

"This is an alarming rate and we all have to work hard to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make our most vulnerable residents as safe as they can be in these living environments together," said Ferrer.

Ferrer also reported that a sixth inmate died of coronavirus on Terminal Island, a low-security federal prison in San Pedro. As of last week, more than 600 inmates on Terminal Island have tested positive, compromising 57 percent of the total inmate population there.

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will begin reopening specific businesses, such as retail stores, on Friday. Los Angeles County officials reported that they will announce their own reopening plans later this week.

Ferrer warned Tuesday that the reopening process will be slow.

"We are all eager for companies to open and go back to work, and we all know that we are going to take a slow journey together so that we can continue to save lives and avoid overwhelming our healthcare system," he said.

Ferrer also noted that as communities reopen, there could be an increase in cases, putting pressure on hospitals again.

"More people will come out and we will see more cases," said Ferrer. What we have to make sure of is that we have sufficient capacity in our hospitals to be able to treat a small increase in the number of people who may appear needing hospital care. "