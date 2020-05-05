50 Cent Wants to Sniff Dogg Instead of Ja's Rule: It Would Make Wise Catalog Wiser

50 Cent says he would be willing to take on Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule, saying it would make more sense in the catalog.

"The wise catalog would make more sense, me and Snoop. Because we could compete every step of the way," 50 told Big Boy. "Ja Rule? He got like five, six good duets. The success records are all him and Jennifer Lopez, he and Mary J. Blige, he and Ashanti. He and … a woman, a woman. All the records. He got one hit song solo, & # 39; Holla Holla & # 39; ".

"They are all doable records but they are from someone else," he said.

But Ja Rule says Snoop is out of his reach:

"He doesn't want that pressure … 🤣 and Snoop our garter bra!" He commented below the video.

Some of the fans think 50 is running scared:

"If you're scared, be scary," someone commented.

"Actually, Ja could cook it 😂" commented another.

Another chimed in, "This n * gga scared her man in her career that SCARE,quot;

50 are afraid?