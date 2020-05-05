50 Cent Wants to Sniff Dogg Instead of Ja's Rule: It Would Make Wise Catalog Wiser

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

50 Cent says he would be willing to take on Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule, saying it would make more sense in the catalog.

"The wise catalog would make more sense, me and Snoop. Because we could compete every step of the way," 50 told Big Boy. "Ja Rule? He got like five, six good duets. The success records are all him and Jennifer Lopez, he and Mary J. Blige, he and Ashanti. He and … a woman, a woman. All the records. He got one hit song solo, & # 39; Holla Holla & # 39; ".

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here