50 Cent threatens mural artist for graffiti of him as 6ix9ine

The co-creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; He is furious after the anonymous artist known only as Lushsux, who has painted murals of the rapper like other famous people, describes him as the creator of hits & # 39; FEFE & # 39; in his newest art.

50 cents does not want a tie with Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine after the latter taunted his former gang member As if not making it obvious enough through his Instagram posts and interviews, the Queens native lashed out at an Australian street artist after the latter describes him as the creator of hits "FEFE" in his latest work of art.

The anonymous artist known only as Lushsux has been trolling rapper "In da Club" with murals of him like other famous people, including Taylor Swift, Donald trump, Mike Pence and many others. However, it wasn't until he painted the 44-year-old star as 6ix9ine that he became livid.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday May 4, he posted a photo of the mural in question and wrote angrily in the caption: "I'm sick of this shit, he thinks I can't find his a ** in Australia." He released a threat and added, "I have a knot on the head of your f ** king."

Fiddy, however, has changed his mind since shortly afterwards he shared a process video of Lushsux making the last mural of him and spoke about the artist's talent. "Look at this fucking head, talented nut case," he wrote in the caption.

50 Cent has also posted photos of his other murals created by the same artist. "Look at this shit, TF is wrong with this guy who's not going to stop," he wrote in late April after Lushsux described him as Taylor Swift, a mix he called "Swifty Cent."

"Quick penny I'd like to hit this MF right on the back of his head as he does it," a video of the artist painting the mural also commented below.

"What's this guy's problem with me? Damn crazy … I need a drink," Fiddy said later after the Australian artist painted him as Mike Pence.

Judging by 50 Cent's respect for the artist's talent, suffice it to say that Lushsux is still safe for now, though the actor has responded to the murals multiple times with his curious comments.