50 Cent talks about feud with Son Marquise: I've tried so long with him!

During a recent interview, 50 Cent was asked about her relationship with her son, Marquise Jackson, whom she repeatedly shot on social media.

50 says he tried for a long time to maintain his relationship with Marquise:

"I've already tried that long with him," he tells the newspaper. "That sense of entitlement is scarier when it comes to someone you love. He still manages to feel private when he has everything. You love the person, he's your son and he looks at you like you're the enemy. And, after while you go: this is not a child, it is an adult man we are talking about. "

