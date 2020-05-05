50 Cent reflects on his fiefdom with Oprah Winfrey

WENN

The creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; He also touches his flesh with the popular talk show host during the day in his new book titled & # 39; Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter & # 39 ;, which hit stores in late April.

50 cents is tackling his enmity with Oprah Winfrey In a new interview Speaking to The Guardian, rapper "In Da Club" revealed that during his rise to stardom, he wanted to further solidify by making an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show", only to be rejected by the presenter of the talk show.

"She was completely against everything that was in my music," he shared. "So she's never going to have me on that show. I'm never going to make it to that platform, which is confirmation that you're a huge hit. So I just said, 'OK, if we can't be friends, then at least let's be enemies. "

That led the rapper to reprimand Oprah's fan base and even name one of his dogs "Oprah." The two finally crushed his meat, but that didn't mean 50 would change his views on his "misogynistic" lyrics. "Well, no. Did you hear what I said? They are misogynistic, but the world is not in the same circumstances," Fiddy explained.

"Are you going to tell a painter what to paint? I am an artist. Why am I limited to what you feel should be said? In film and television, they will show that art imitates life. Are you not aware of these situations ? site?" he continued.

Also, the rapper and actor said Oprah never tried to understand their perspective. "She never asked me the question like you did," added Fiddy. "The truth is that all things come from your experience. I was shot nine times and I wrote music about it. Everyone writes something that can be connected in a big way in a painful moment, so you're saying we're not supposed to do we articulate it or write it as we experience it?

The new interview is freshly released from her new book, "Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter," which hit stores in late April. In the book, the "Power"The creator also touched his meat with Oprah, explaining that he uses it to outwit his surroundings to become the person he is today.