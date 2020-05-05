50 Cent in Oprah Winfrey Beef: If we can't be friends, let's at least be enemies!

50 Cent detailed his long-standing enmity with Oprah Winfrey, and he says she has had it from the start of her career.

"She was completely against everything that was in my music," Jackson said speaking to The Guardian. "So she's never going to have me on that show. I'm never going to make it to that platform, which is confirmation that you're a huge hit. So I just said, OK, if we can't be friends, then at least let's be enemies ".

He admitted that while his music is misogynistic, it is not his place to tell him about what he can and cannot rap about.

"They are misogynists, but the world is not in the same circumstances. Are you going to tell a painter what to paint? I am an artist. Why am I limited to what you feel should be said? In film and television, they will show that art imitates life Are you not aware of those situations?

"[Winfrey] never asked me the question the way you did. The truth is, all things come from your experience. They shot me nine times and I wrote music about it. Everyone writes something that can be connected in a great way." . based on a painful moment, so are you saying that we are not supposed to articulate or write it the way we experience it? "