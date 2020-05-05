50 Cent in Oprah Winfrey Beef: If we can't be friends, let's at least be enemies!

50 Cent detailed his long-standing enmity with Oprah Winfrey, and he says she has had it from the start of her career.

"She was completely against everything that was in my music," Jackson said speaking to The Guardian. "So she's never going to have me on that show. I'm never going to make it to that platform, which is confirmation that you're a huge hit. So I just said, OK, if we can't be friends, then at least let's be enemies ".

