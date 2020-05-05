4 inmates stabbed, beaten to death in 3 different California state prisons – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Four inmates were killed in three state prisons in northern and southern California, correctional department officials said Monday.

"They are not all related," said department spokeswoman Terry Thornton.

Robert Beltrán, 50, was fatally stabbed by three other inmates as he emerged from his cell at the Kern Valley State Prison in Delano on Friday, authorities said.

That's in a different part of the same prison where officials a day earlier said earlier that two inmates fatally stabbed convicted murderer Robert Hargrave, 48.

Beltrán was serving a life sentence for attempted murder and kidnapping in the second degree. Authorities did not immediately say whether they had any reason to think the two murders are related.

The three arrested on suspicion of killing Beltrán are Charles Garibay, Rafael Navarro and Guillermo Navarro. The victim and the suspected attackers are all from Los Angeles County.

Guillermo Navarro, 38, is serving a life sentence for murder. It is not related to Rafael Navarro.

Rafael Navarro, 32, is serving a 25-year sentence for armed robbery with gang improvements. He has additional sentences for drug possession and attacking another inmate while in prison.

%MINIFYHTML2c140b1e86e29050c9f0a8c7a9061b6b14%

Garibay, 34, is serving a 46-year sentence for assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, attempted car theft and attempted murder, and another four years for possessing a weapon in prison.

Also Thursday, 260 miles north, officials at the California Medical Center in Vacaville said they found Tuc X. Tran, 75, who was not responding in his cell with multiple injuries to his head and face. His relatives were notified on Monday. He had been serving a life sentence for a murder in Riverside County.

His cellmate, James A. Norton, 39, is being detained as a suspect. He is serving a two-year Mendocino County sentence for causing a forest fire.

The fourth murder was Friday at the High Desert State Prison in Susanville.

Authorities say two inmates fatally stabbed Michael M. Ramadanovic, 65, and did not stop until correctional officers used chemical agents and fired a warning shot. He was serving a life sentence for a murder in Merced County, with another six-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon in prison.

The two suspects are Rodney Rice and Robert Smith, both 28. Officials did not immediately provide their criminal records.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.