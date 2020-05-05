& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; highlights Scott Burrell, whose athletic career is much better than you can remember

Michael Jordan's documentary has captured the country's attention like few others, any? – usual documentaries. Sports fans across the country have been captivated every Sunday night as ESPN airs consecutive episodes of "The Last Dance."

I've watched every second because I remember watching Jordan play, and the nostalgia is intoxicating. The younger ones that I watch because they have heard stories of Jordan, but have never seen him like this. And some people, like Scott Burrell, watch because, well, they know Jordan and can be seen on television.

"I think it is incredible," Burrell told Sporting News in a phone interview on Monday. "You see old live footage of when you played with that team, and what it was like to play with Michael, what makes Michael great and all the advantages that Michael tries to give people, or what motivates him."

Burrell played with Jordan during the 1997-98 season, the "The Last Dance,quot; season. The cameras followed Jordan and the Bulls everywhere, filming almost everything. And some of the scenes that made the final cut showed Jordan giving Burrell, who was in his first year with the Bulls, his fifth year in the NBA, and who turned 27 during the season, many problems on and off the court. .

One scene in particular shows Jordan telling the video crew about Burrell's propensity for nights and partying.

I asked Burrell if he knew that would come. He just started laughing.

"Oh, I knew it. I've seen parts of the video, so I knew it was coming, "he said." Oh yeah. It doesn't bother me 22 years ago, number 1. And number 2 was an exaggeration of who I am and what I would do. But that's how stories are created, which makes things fun, overkill. You don't tell someone you fished six inches long. You tell them you caught one that is 22 inches long. The little one is every day, but an exaggerated story makes it fun. I see it that way, because it was. But Twitter had fun with that. "

And then there was the scene where Jordan scolds Burrell during practice because he was not properly executing the offense. There was no exaggeration there, just a demand for perfection.

"That's a good performance. That was one of my first practices," said Burrell. "I just answered him because I didn't know what to say to him. I mean, first of all, no one is going to double team me. He says, "What are you waiting for for the double team?" And I'm thinking, "That's the first thing that came to mind." But it was new and I still didn't know about the triangular offensive. So when the boy on the wing cut and the boy on the corner cut, I said, "Damn, what's next in this offensive?"

Burrell, a small 6-7 forward who played college ball at UConn, was traded from the Warriors to the Bulls directly by Dickey Simpkins about a month before the 1997-98 season began. So he was not only learning the triangle offense, but he was also entering one of the most intense seasons in NBA history. It was the last dance for the Bulls since everyone knew them. It was Phil Jackson's last year as a team coach, and rumors were running that Jordan would follow him out the door. Scottie Pippen was unhappy with his contract and Dennis Rodman was, well, Dennis Rodman.

I started asking Burrell if anyone on the team, Michael, Scottie or Dennis, or maybe Phil, sat down with him to explain his role, and he interrupted me.

"Ryan, Ryan, Ryan. I'm playing with three members of the Hall of Fame. You know what your damn role is, my man, ”he said, laughing out loud. "You don't need to ask. A team that won five out of seven championships, two in a row, doesn't need to define its role. Just give it the ball. Bounce, play D, make shots. There is no definition of role that should be taught. Don't mess up. this shit. That's all you have to do. "

We only see a little of Burrell in the documentary. The focus, as it should be, was on Jordan and the other big names. Burrell played his role for the Bulls well, averaging approximately 14 minutes, 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, and then a dozen minutes per game in Chicago's run to the 1998 championship.

But that's just a snippet of Burrell's fascinating athletic career. At Sporting News, I spent most of my time writing about baseball or college hoops, and Burrell knows one or two things about both. So of course I also talked to him about it.

Before he was chosen in the first round (20th overall) by the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA in 1993, Burrell was a first-round pick (26th overall) in the MLB Draft in 1989.

Yes, he was a baseball pitcher. However, Burrell rejected the Mariners' offer that year, opting to attend UConn with a hoop scholarship. The Blue Jays picked him in the fifth round of the 1990 draft, and Burrell signed with the Jays, with the goal of playing both professional baseball and college basketball. That was, putting it lightly, a challenge.

"Most of those guys played baseball and that was it, but I would have to go back to school in September," Burrell said. "And I went to summer school every year, then I played baseball for six weeks, so I could never play enough. Basketball is a winter sport, so I never had a strong arm before I got to baseball. Always I'd be on a throwing limit, trying to strengthen my arm. Then I'd start some games, but I never got where I knew. I missed it, but I loved basketball. I'll put it that way. I never really gave myself a chance to be. great in baseball. ”

Burrell averaged 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a freshman at UConn. That summer, in his first contact with the professional ball, Burrell made seven starts for St. Catharines in the Low-A New York-Penn League. At age 19, he quickly learned his formula for high school success: Throwing hard and mixing into a curved ball or two would not be enough. Mike Owens, a left-handed slugger for Batavia, taught him that lesson.

"You think you're bad because you throw hard when you're young, but let me tell you something: I saw one of the furthest home runs I have ever seen hit me, especially with a wooden bat," he said. she said with a laugh. "It was incredible. I quickly learned that I needed to learn about location and speed changes. He crushed him. I just crushed him.

Burrell finished those seven starts with a 5.86 ERA, with 24 strikeouts and 15 walks in 27 2/3 innings. After increasing his hoop average to 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds as a sophomore at UConn that winter, Burrell had a much better summer on the diamond.

He had a 1.50 ERA in two starts at St. Catharines, and the Jays quickly transferred him to Class A Myrtle Beach. There, in five starts, Burrell had a 2.00 ERA, with 31 strikeouts, 13 walks and 18 hits allowed in 27 innings.

Burrell threw hard, in the mid-1990s, he said, adding new breakthrough pitches to his repertoire while spending time in professional dance.

Do you know what I liked about baseball? In the minors, you learn to use your mind, you learn to throw a better curve, a change, "said Burrell. "I never had a change before. He had a fastball and a curveball. But talking to guys in the minors, I worked on a knuckle curve, I worked on a shift, and that's what I loved. People would help you to be better. Just like playing with Jordan. It helped me improve. You stop learning and you are doing yourself an injustice. "

Burrell's basketball game took a big step forward that winter. In his junior season, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. That changed his prospects for the future.

"I knew he was good at basketball, but I didn't know if he was drawable," said Burrell. "But then you start playing in the Great East against guys like Alonzo (Mourning), Malik Sealy, Dikembe (Mutumbo), so you get better judgment on how good you are or how good you can be." And then you talk to scouts, your coaches, and you gain more confidence in yourself and in your basketball game. ”

Burrell averaged 16 points again in his senior year, was drafted in the first round, and embarked on an eight-year NBA career. Baseball was in the rearview mirror.

"I always wondered how good it could have been," he said. Could he have lasted and had a great baseball career? I don't regret it, but I wonder.

We can't talk about Scott Burrell without mentioning his most famous moment at UConn, of course. In his first year with the Huskies (1989-90), coach Jim Calhoun's team became No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament with a 28-5 record. UConn cut through his first two opponents, but found himself behind Clemson by a point on Sweet 16 with 1.0 seconds remaining on the clock.

The ball was in Burrell's hands, on the far baseline.

"I knew Elden Campbell was guarding the inside of the court, so he couldn't bring anything to the left side of the court," Burrell said. "That was removed. He had two guys pretty wide open about half the court, but that's not a very good shot. Then I saw that Tate George was doing a great job stopping his man, Sean Tyson, and Tate showed me his left hand. "

Burrell, remember, had been a first-round pick for the Mariners the previous spring. But it was in his football days that he remembered at the time: he threw the ball all over the field.

"My days as a quarterback in high school helped me with that pass," he said. “I knew I had to throw the old pattern out of the corner of the flag. Once I released the ball, it was up to Tate. She was doing a great job holding her boy back. I saw him in the corner, near the basket, so I threw it, he caught it, turned around and threw it on the ground. "

George's shot knocked out Clemson and he's still on the all-time best players list. But, buzzers give and buzzers take. UConn was knocked out in the next round when Duke's Christian Laettner hit one of his own to send the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Burrell is a basketball coach now. After eight years as an assistant at Quinnipiac, he was named coach at Southern Connecticut State, a Division II school, in July 2015. In his five years, the Owls have a 91-56 record.

"I love what I do. I love training," he said. "I love trying to make an impact in children's lives. I love trying to win a championship without playing, trying to figure out what the other team will do each night. They love the ins and outs of coaching. The challenges are finding motivated, truly motivated, not fake men, and figuring out what pieces you need for each team. "

And now, if you need lessons on motivation or finding the right pieces for a team, you have a documentary for your players to watch that could come home.