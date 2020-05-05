& # 39; RHOA & # 39; to Ax cast members Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey

BET

In related news, Eva allegedly & # 39; felt disrespected & # 39; during a heated fight at the & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; season 12 reunion, to air on Sunday, May 10.

Up News Info –

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"He is reportedly making a big cast change for his new season. A new report suggests that the Bravo honchos decide to fire not just one, but two cast members, Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey.

"The stories of Cynthia and Eva were the weakest. We knew there was going to be a change in the future, bringing in new housewives and getting rid of [some] old ones," an executive tells MTO News. The informant points out that "it is important to constantly update the cast with new blood."

Also, the source debunks rumors about NeNe leaks leaving the show "No, Nene will not be fired. She is the best part of the show," says the source.

%MINIFYHTMLd3dd4960d1bb2c352e651a5ba45689b114%

When asked when the show will officially fire Eva and Cynthia, the source explains, "They will be notified of the final decision after the reunion show airs, until then they have no idea that they [probably] are out of a job." .

Despite that, the executive hints at the "slight" possibility that the program will keep one or both on the program, especially if the Coronavirus quarantine continues. But for now, season 12 is supposed to be the last season for both Eva and Cynthia.

In related news, Eva reportedly "felt disrespected" during a heated fight at the & # 39; RHOA & # 39; meeting, which will air on Sunday, May 10. "Eva Marcille entered the meeting hard, which surprised many people," said a source HollywoodLife.com. "There were rumors that she might lose her peach, but after the meeting, that would be surprising."

"Eva was probably the loudest and loudest person about her feelings, which really surprised many people off guard, including the cast," the source continued. "No one thought she would play so hard, but she definitely came to play! She will be at the center of many heated discussions. Some of the things the ladies were saying, particularly NeNe [Leakes], really upset Eva and she was so happy that she finally had a chance to address people face to face. She felt disrespected. "