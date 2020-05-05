& # 39; Insecure & # 39; of Issa Rae renewed for the fifth season

Great news for Issa Rae Insesa fans, HBO has confirmed that the show has received the green light for the fifth season.

"We are delighted that Issa, Prentice and the entire Insecure team are coming together for a fifth season," said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming in a press release. "As we laugh and shudder with recognition, their stories make us feel a little less alone in the world."

Rae turned to Twitter to express her joy at the renewal of the season.

"Grateful to officially return for season 5! #InsecureHBO," she tweeted.

During the current season, Issa is working hard to bring her block party to a successful conclusion as she tries to settle her relationship with her ex, Jay, and fight the fallout with her best friend, Molly.

Molly currently enjoys her first serious relationship with #AsianBae as she struggles to balance her high-powered career as a lawyer.

Check out the trailer below.