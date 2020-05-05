& # 39; He no longer loved his family & # 39;

Instagram

The star of 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood'

Apryl jones recently gave an idea of ​​the terrible breakup between her and the rapper Omarion. Speaking to Voyage LA for an interview, the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star spoke about her ex without naming him directly, detailing her fight at the time.

"I was in a really terrible space in 2016, where I had just had my second child, and my son was just one at the time, and was going through a terrible breakup with his father," said Apryl. "He decided to leave without explanation and I was forced to have to pick up the pieces of my life."

Apryl went on to say that she "went back to work doing what I graduated from school, which was radiation science. I worked at MLK in Watts, CA. I was doing this for about [five or six] months," but quit after that she felt "physically my body couldn't take it anymore".

"I ended up sleepless and dehydrated from breastfeeding and without taking care of myself since my priority was my children," she shared. The VH1 star added that he had saved enough money to quit his job before partnering with a winery to launch his brand, April Wines.

"It definitely has not been an easy road. There were many challenges, as I said before, that I feel could have slowed me down, but it pushed me to want to be better for myself and my children," he recalled. "I spent many days where I wanted to stop going through court matters, deal with being the only one here in Los Angeles with no family or support, being forced to move into a space with two young children without any explanation. Because my partner decided that he no longer loved his family. "

Apryl added that the situation led her to live in fear and anxiety. "[I] made my way [and] did not become a victim. I did not make excuses. I put my ingenuity in creating and motivating myself," he said.

After his separation from Omarion, Apryl dated him. B2K teammate Lil fizz, to the dismay of the people. However, their relationship did not last long as they broke up earlier this year.