3 Waxahachie Nursing Home, Rehabilitation Center Residents who died had coronaviruses – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Three people who lived at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waxahachie died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the death of a 66-year-old man, an 85-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man, Ellis County said in a press release Tuesday night.

“Every loss of life is too much. Our thoughts and prayers go out to families who have experienced losses during this unprecedented time, "said Ellis County Judge and Director of Emergency Management Todd Little.

Also Tuesday, DSHS notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of nine additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and ten recoveries.

This increases the county total to 205 COVID-19 cases and 139 recoveries.

These nine additional COVID-19 cases include one Alma resident, one Ennis resident, and two Midlothian residents. Five of these additional COVID-19 cases are from the city of Waxahachie.

Ellis County Emergency Management continues to work closely with local jurisdictions to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in Ellis County.

“Make it clear that residents are free to stay home if they feel the need. I encourage all residents to wear masks while in public and to practice distancing when possible. Residents should avoid all meetings where safe distancing practices cannot be practiced. Residents must continue to take the highest possible precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ”said Judge Little.

