2 couples eliminated at the end of the episode

In the new episode of the series derived from & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; from ABC, the remaining six couples will pair up with someone from another couple to test their relationships.

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart"He returned with a new episode on Monday, May 4. In this episode, the remaining six couples would pair up with someone from another couple to test their relationships.

Julia and Brandon were the ones who had a date. They visited The Roxy, where they wrote a song together. The two jumped at the start of the season before Brandon finally chose Savannah. Going on a date together understandably made Savannah and Julia's couple Sheridan worry.

Later, during their date, Julia and Brandon performed the song they wrote beforehand. They felt the chemistry between them grow as they closed their lips. Julia was convinced of her feelings for him and when she returned to the house, she told Sheridan. He was upset but he had no choice but to leave the program. Savannah also left after a heartbreaking conversation with Brandon.

Chris and Rudi and Jamie and Ryan then had dates. Chris, whose partner was Bri, had a good date with Rudi but there were no sparks between them. As for Jamie and Ryan, they went to enjoy a spa day as friends.

Later, the remaining five couples performed in front of famous judges, including Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo, Andy Grammer and Toni Braxton. Before that, Natascha caused a drama between Brandon and Julia by telling Julia that Brandon would have stayed with Savannah if he hadn't left.

The first couple to act was Rudi and Matt, who sang "Tennessee Whiskey" for Chris Stapleton. The two gained praise for their voice and chemistry. After that were Jamie and Trevor who performed "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" by Meghan Trainor and John Legend. The judges noted that Jamie seemed nervous, while Trevor did not appear to be as passionate as Jamie throughout the performance.

Chris and Bri performed "Lover" by Taylor Swift. They showed strong chemistry that earned them praise from the judges. At the end of his performance, Bri confessed to Chris, who told him that he felt the same way.

Julia and Brandon then took the stage to sing Pat benatar"We belong". After the drama, they were seen "disjointed" during the performance with Toni saying she could feel the tension between them. The last artists were Natascha and Ryan, who chose to sing. Ray LaMontagne"You're the best". The judges loved it.

Then Julia lashed out at Natascha, accusing her of being "vindictive and dirty" for choosing to tell Julia about Savannah just before the performance. Natascha apologized to Julia.

At the rose ceremony, Chris and Bri revealed themselves safe. They were joined by Matt and Rudi, Natascha and Ryan and Jamie and Trevor. That meant Brandon and Julia were sent home.