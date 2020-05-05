15 children hospitalized in New York with serious diseases that could be related to the coronavirus – BGR

The New York City Department of Health distributed a health alert on Monday confirming that 15 children have been hospitalized with severe symptoms.

More than half of hospitalized children tested positive for the new coronavirus or had positive antibody tests, suggesting that they were infected and have since recovered.

Similar symptoms have been reported in other countries, including the United Kingdom.

Throughout the new coronavirus pandemic, we have been repeatedly told that the virus poses a much greater risk to the elderly and those who are immunocompromised than to healthy young individuals. Everything we've seen in the past few months has supported this claim, but a terrifying new development in New York City confirms that there's still a lot we don't know about the virus, and that people of all ages need to be careful.

In a health alert released this week, the New York City Department of Health announced that 15 children have been hospitalized after showing symptoms consistent with multi-system inflammatory syndrome. All the children are between the ages of 2 and 15, and were admitted to the hospital between April 17 and May 1. According to the alert, 10 of the 15 children tested positive for the new coronavirus or had positive antibody tests.

As Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Disease Control in New York, points out in the alert, the symptoms seen in these children are similar to those reported in the UK last month. As with UK patients, all 15 children in New York City have symptoms typically associated with Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome, such as high fever and elevated inflammatory markers. In addition to these symptoms, Daskalakis says that "more than half have reported a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea."

The New York City Department of Health says more than half of the patients needed blood pressure and five needed mechanical ventilation, but no deaths have yet been reported.

"If the inflammatory syndrome described above is suspected, pediatricians should immediately refer patients to a pediatric infectious disease, rheumatology and / or critical care specialist, as indicated," Daskalakis explained in the health alert. "Early diagnosis and treatment of patients who meet full or partial criteria for Kawasaki disease is essential to prevent damage to end organs and other long-term complications. Patients who meet the criteria for Kawasaki disease should be treated with intravenous immunoglobulin and aspirin. "

With more than 170,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in New York City to date, this is clearly a rare occurrence, but it is still incredibly alarming. At the very least, it shows how much we have to learn about the short and long-term effects of being infected with the coronavirus, and serves as a warning to those who think they might be immune just because they are not 70 or immunocompromised.

