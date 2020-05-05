1 in 50 residents of the San Francisco mission test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A coronavirus assessment focused on the San Francisco Mission District revealed that approximately one in 50 subjects living or working there tested positive, according to authorities.

Results from tests that started in late April showed that of nearly 3,000 residents and workers in a census tract of the Mission District showed that 62 individuals or 2.1 percent tested positive for active infection with the new coronavirus. The test indicated that more than half of those who tested positive were asymptomatic.

The test was conducted by Unidos En Salud, a unique cooperation between community organizers from the Mission in the Latino Task Force for COVID-19, researchers from UCSF, the City and County of San Francisco, and Department officials. Francisco Public Health Department (DPH) According to a press release, the effort was organized "to inform and mobilize a population that was not reaching the current tests and care systems."

The test showed that overall, 1.4 percent of the participants living in the research area tested positive for COVID-19. On the positive side, more than half of those who tested positive (a total of 53 percent) reported experiencing no symptoms of COVID-19.

Of the test subjects, about 75 percent were male and an overwhelming number, 95 percent, were Hispanic or Latino. Most of those who tested positive, 82 percent, said they had been financially affected by the economic consequences of the pandemic, while only 10 percent reported that they could work from home.

The project aims to determine active and previous COVID-19 infections by providing voluntary testing for all people living in the specific census tract of the Mission District, regardless of symptoms. It is also evaluating a new community-based "test for care,quot; program that will provide extensive follow-up support to those who test positive for the virus.

Due to limited testing across the city, officials said it is still unclear how representative the results were for the city as a whole, although project leaders estimated infection rates to be considerably higher in the Mission due to the legacy. long-standing socioeconomic inequities that contribute to the continued spread of the virus.

"The virus exploits pre-existing vulnerabilities in our society," said Dr. Diane Havlir, chief of the UCSF Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at General Zuckerberg San Francisco. “We have already seen that 84 percent of people who enter ZSFG for treatment for COVID-19 are Latinx, and our community-based screening study emphasizes how high the risk of infection is for this population. Hopefully, with these data we can respond and begin to put resources to work towards greater equity in supporting this highly impacted community. ”

Initial findings covering current infections provide critical information for public health officials when evaluating how widely the virus is spreading in the community. Antibody test results to assess previous infections take longer to process and are expected later in May.

The previous Monday, San Francisco announced that it would allow all essential workers, regardless of symptoms, to be tested for COVID-19 in San Francisco.

"We are making free COVID-19 tests available to everyone who goes to work, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not," Mayor Breed tweeted Monday morning.

San Francisco workers can make an appointment to get tested for COVID-19 at http://sf.gov/gettestedsf or call 311.