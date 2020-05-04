Zoos turn to social media to feast, raise money amid viruses

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Zoo, struggling like others around the world during coronavirus closures, has found an unlikely savior in a sloth.

While Fernando may move slowly offline, 4-year-old Linne's two-toed sloth has grown rapidly on the Internet. Since Fernando joined Cameo, a video-sharing platform where people pay for celebrity screams, the zoo has received 150 requests for a custom clip. Its popularity allowed the zoo to increase its fee from $ 25 to $ 50.

"I think we've gotten more creative, we think a little bit out of the box. We're testing things we've never done before," said Bert Castro, president and CEO of Phoenix Zoo.

Social media is one of the ways zoos around the world interact with people they can no longer visit, their main source of income, and raise the much-needed cash. Zoos and aquariums have brought an adorable distraction by posting photos and videos of animals, but the closings mean they are still in danger. While some zoos, from Utah to Germany, have begun reopening with social distancing rules, it is unknown when they will reach their usual levels of visitors and income.

In addition to work, animal welfare is at stake.

"They can't just send their employees home and turn off the lights and close the doors." They have to take care of the animals, "said Dan Ashe, president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The association's 220 zoos and aquariums in the US The US, which typically houses a combination of 200 million people annually, all closed, Ashe said. A recent survey showed that more than 60% have laid off or laid off employees.

About 60% of its members have applied for loans through the federal coronavirus relief package designed to limit layoffs in small businesses and nonprofits.

The Phoenix Zoo, a $ 1 million a month operation, has been losing $ 80,000 a day since it closed on March 18, Castro said. The facility in the country's fifth-largest city has been approved for $ 2.7 million in loans under the federal program and has raised hundreds of thousands online for its 3,000 animals.

Castro believes behind-the-scenes Facebook Live videos make people feel more connected to the zoo. In the past month, the audience has increased 350%, and their number of followers on Instagram is growing. Fernando's appearances in the Cameo may be a small boost, but "it is so popular that we will continue it as long as we can," Castro said.

The Oakland Zoo in the San Francisco Bay Area recently brought in more than 200 full-time employees, at least through June, after taking out loans under the federal program. He also started an online subscription program that offers daily behind-the-scenes videos with animals and zookeepers. It costs $ 14.95 a month; $ 9.95 for zoo members.

"Our goal is to get to the point where they allow us to reopen for business and people can come and enjoy the animals," said zoo president Joel Parrott.

The Toronto Zoo is broadcasting live moments like heavy red pandas, attracting tens of thousands of new followers on social media, spokeswoman Amanda Chambers said. The strategy also helps highlight lesser-known animals.

"It is an opportunity to highlight species that often do not have a high profile," said CEO Dolf DeJong. "For us, it is being able to talk about the Blanding turtles, an endangered species in our community that we are raising."

The Monterey Bay Aquarium in California is captivating people by streaming live African penguins and sharks. He also created YouTube videos "MeditOceans,quot; to meditate before the sights and sounds of ocean creatures. Divers animated their seaweed forest maintenance routine with a Sugarhill Gang "Jump On It,quot; dance in a popular video.

The financial struggle is having an impact on zoos around the world.

Bioparque Estrella, a safari theme park on the outskirts of Mexico City, hopes to survive on sufficient funds until a tentative reopening this month. He has been using social media primarily to promote reduced-price advance tickets. More than 1,000 tickets have been sold, well below the 10,000 visitors seen at Easter last year.

In Germany, the government is allowing zoos to reopen with restrictions on social distancing. Zoos were trying to cut costs during closings, with staff salaries being the highest, and some sought public donations, said Volker Homes, head of the German Zoological Gardens Association.

Recent reports that a low-budget German zoo planned to feed some animals with others sparked outrage. But Homes said last month that there is no reason to fear for the safety of any animal.

In Poland, where zoos have been closed since mid-March, lack of revenue from entrances threatens their future and they are asking people for financial support.

Privately owned zoos are in a particularly dire situation. The popular Zoo Safari in central Poland, known for raising rare white lions and tigers, lost most of its income overnight. It offers early ticket coupons for the 2020 and 2021 seasons to help finance the care of its 600 animals. He also launched a crowdfunding page.

The ZSL London Zoo has used social media to promote itself and front-line workers. It's near several hospitals and has allowed medical employees to use its parking lot, where many giraffes glimpse Maggie and Molly through the fence during lunch breaks, according to the zoo's Facebook page. He shared photos and videos of the giraffes in front of a sign honoring medical workers. ___ Associated Press writers Terry Chea in Oakland, California, Frank Jordans in Berlin and Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland contributed to this report. ___ Follow Tang on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP.