Zoom's rival Pexip launches block list with video roadshow – Latest news

Norwegian Pexip announced virtual fairs on Monday in a step to become the first European company to complete an initial public offering (IPO) remotely as it seeks to increase demand for video conferencing due to the coronavirus crisis.

Pexip, which rivals video conferencing software like Zoom and BlueJeans, and says it is used by the US military. USA And the German government can open a path for others, the bankers said.

A combination of turbulent markets due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the logistical hurdles of making a deal remotely during blockades in most of the world has deterred companies from launching IPOs.

But in a rare example of a company that goes through with a listing during the crisis, Pexip intends to sell 17 million new shares at NOK 63 ($ 6.06) each. Existing shareholders plan to sell another 17 million shares at the same price, bringing the total to be raised in the IPO to NOK 2,142 billion ($ 206 million).

IPOs generally involve analysts, bankers, and company executives worldwide for presentations at high-end hotels and face-to-face meetings with investors.

"Initially we had a bit of rejection to complete the deal on video, but this closing period is a big change for society as a whole and we believe that for the financial industry and IPOs it is a super efficient way of doing interactive meetings,quot; Pexip chief executive Odd Sverre Ostlie told Reuters on Friday.

However, Ostlie admitted that the volatility of the market had scared him a bit, but the "massive interest,quot; since Pexip first announced its intention to list last week helped calm the nerves.

The company has also reduced risk by listing the so-called key investors who committed to the deal before launch.

The funds advised by Capital Research and Management Company, Wasatch Global Investors, DNB Asset Management and TIN Fonder have agreed to subscribe to NOK 1 billion shares.

"We did the first early review meetings in January and February live, then switched to all video meetings," said Peter Straume, managing partner and CEO of ABG Sundal Collier Norway, one of the joint global coordinators along with Carnegie and Pareto values.

"The company, for example, has never met face to face with the two key investors based in the United States, all interaction with them has been by video," he added.

Roadshows for the deal will run from May 5 to 12, although the deadline can be extended to May 19 if necessary, the company said in a statement to the Norwegian stock exchange.

