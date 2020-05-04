"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist", "Good Girls Finals" Ratings Increase – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0fc15c306f2b662463a032e362f157d814%

NBC Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist He finished his freshman season with a 0.4 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 1.98 million viewers. The music drama, which is awaiting a renewal in the second season, marked a tenth of last week and reached its highest audience since March 1. The good news continued with the end of the season. Good girls (0.4, 1.76M), which also experienced a boost from last week.

On ABC, American idol (0.9, 6.41M) was down a tenth of last week's debut of its live episodes at home, but still topped Sunday night in rankings, taking the network to No. 1 in the demo. In the meantime, The noob (0.7, 5.01M) remained stable while America's Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 5.25M) returned with a new episode.

Elsewhere, CBS released "Sunday Night at the Movies" with In search of the lost ark (0.6, 5.26M), while 60 minutes (0.7, 9.11M) fell two tenths, but it was the most watched program of the night. CBS won the night in viewers.

As for Fox's Sunday animation block, The Simpsons (0.5, 1.33M) and Bob's Burgers (0.5, 1.20M) was stable in the demo, while Duncanville (0.3, 935,000) and Family man (0.5, 1.37M) marked. The rest of the NBC lineup saw a tic with Wall (0.5, 3.04M), while Little Big Shots (0.3, 2.51M) remained stable.

In the CW, Batwoman (0.2, 673,000) was even and Supergirl (0.1, 605K) returned from the break to a low series.