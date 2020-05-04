Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Hope and concern mix as countries reopen
At least 12 countries, including Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain, began easing the restrictions on Monday, test cases to determine whether countries can save their livelihoods and protect lives.
In Germany, some children returned to schools. Spain started a plan to achieve normality in June, starting with the reopening of small shops and beauty salons. France is preparing to slowly lift the restrictions starting May 11. And the Italians took advantage of the semantics, after the Prime Minister said that people could visit his congiunti., A word that can be translated as relatives, but also as relationships.
Many across Europe expressed caution mixed with hope when authorities warned that they would shut society down again if the infection increased.
"I've been cleaning as much as I have been cutting so far," said a barber in Barcelona.
Another angle: Israel has reversed restrictions more liberally. "You can get out of the house, wherever you want," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Israelis on Monday.
In other developments:
Moscow has long rejected OPEC's pleas to reduce oil production, citing its cold weather. Now, faced with excess, the country is closing many of its arctic wells.
Border closings, suspended asylum programs, and orders to stay home have dramatically slowed international migration.
Australia and New Zealand are moving closer to creating a "travel bubble,quot; that would allow people to fly between the two countries, a boost for their two economies.
World leaders launched a campaign to raise at least $ 8 billion for research into coronavirus treatment and vaccines.
The Isle of Wight, on the south coast of England, is starting to test a mobile application this week that will track the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus.
The Trump administration has predicted that the death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. USA It could reach 3,000 deaths a day in early June, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times.
Shares on Wall Street fell amid fears of tensions between the United States and China, following declines in Europe and Asia.
The push to win the vaccine race seems to be working: Four companies in China have begun testing their candidate vaccines in humans, more than the United States and Britain combined. A senior official estimated that a vaccine for emergency use could be ready by September.
But critics point to the industry's history of quality problems and scandals. Only two years ago, Chinese parents were furious after discovering that ineffective vaccines had been administered to babies, which means that producers will have to regain the public's trust.
Context: China's leadership is desperate to protect its citizens, but beating the world in the race for a vaccine would also help Beijing deflect international criticism of its initial handling of the outbreak.
Under scrutiny, Boris Johnson shoots at the media.
Relations between the British government and its media had thawed shortly after Queen Elizabeth II appealed for solidarity, and a sick prime minister, Boris Johnson, was hospitalized.
But with the constantly increasing death toll – exceeded 28,000 by Monday, it's over.
The government has responded to scrutiny of its actions with aggressive rebuttals and criticism from the media: populist tactics reminiscent of those used during the Brexit campaign.
Details: Johnson has opened his daily coronavirus briefings to questions from the public and the press corps, which critics say makes sharp-tongued British reporters look badder by comparison.
Note quote: "It positions the government and the public against the media, at the same time that the media portrays itself as the people's representative in holding the government to account," said a journalism expert.
Opinion: Mr. Johnson's cabinet was so weak that his absence left an alarming void. writes a taxpayer, underlining Britain's need for better government.
Related: Local and regional newspapers, which rely heavily on advertising and circulation, are faces financial ruin as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Sydney, Magic Hour keeps loneliness at bay
After hours of silence while most people work from home, the time before dusk brings bursts of human noise.
Our Sydney office boss wrote about Magic Hour in their city, when children roam freely on bicycles and skateboards and scream through empty streets. The sounds of dogs barking, screaming parents and young joggers talking on the phone add to the soundtrack. "It is heavenly," he wrote. Above, visitors to Shelly Beach last week.
Many of us feel compelled to end days of pandemic loneliness with this type of outdoor connection, sociologists say.
This is what is happening the most.
US presidential race USA: Joe Biden & # 39; s Choosing a running mate can have far-reaching implications. Biden, who has vowed to choose a woman, has hinted that he could serve only one term, which would establish his vice president as the Democratic Party's favorite by 2024.
What we are reading: This Vice article on the "finger ache,quot; tattoos that ruled the 2000s. The writer "tracks the trend since his birth at a Columbus tattoo parlor in 2003," says Alexandria Symonds, editor, and "follows up with some people for whom the whim of the 00s is still permanently at hand. "
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Finding a bright spot in crisis
Making the most of life in isolation is no small matter. Our readers in the USA USA And beyond They shared their stories about finding moments of joy with the Times Insider team. Here are some of them, condensed for our newsletter.
Fleeting splendor
Hayley Rothman from Kanazawa, Japan
Like many of us lately, I've been struggling with how to deal with feelings of anxiety and fear, but seeing the sakura trees in full bloom along the path I walk to and from work has provided me with very comfort. necessary. Cherry blossoms in Japan are a well-known metaphor for the fleeting nature of beauty, but it was only after the outbreak that I found a way to really appreciate them and their message. Perhaps after all of this is over, the emerging post-crown society will begin to consider the everyday things we take for granted more like sakura blossoms – beautiful, but not guaranteed to last forever.
A new perspective
Mary Jane Riley from Siena, Italy
Cut my mother-in-law's hair. She said it made her feel like a new person.
The best company
Dianne Chrestopoulos from Huntsville, Texas
Adrianna, our daughter, came to stay with us, bringing her cat. It has been a blessing to spend so much time with her. I love We make bread, dinners and desserts together, and the three of us laugh like little children. I hardly ever want it to end.