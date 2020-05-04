Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

At least 12 countries, including Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain, began easing the restrictions on Monday, test cases to determine whether countries can save their livelihoods and protect lives.

In Germany, some children returned to schools. Spain started a plan to achieve normality in June, starting with the reopening of small shops and beauty salons. France is preparing to slowly lift the restrictions starting May 11. And the Italians took advantage of the semantics, after the Prime Minister said that people could visit his congiunti., A word that can be translated as relatives, but also as relationships.

Many across Europe expressed caution mixed with hope when authorities warned that they would shut society down again if the infection increased.

"I've been cleaning as much as I have been cutting so far," said a barber in Barcelona.

Another angle: Israel has reversed restrictions more liberally. "You can get out of the house, wherever you want," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Israelis on Monday.

Here are the latest updates and maps.

In other developments:

  • Moscow has long rejected OPEC's pleas to reduce oil production, citing its cold weather. Now, faced with excess, the country is closing many of its arctic wells.

  • Border closings, suspended asylum programs, and orders to stay home have dramatically slowed international migration.

  • Australia and New Zealand are moving closer to creating a "travel bubble,quot; that would allow people to fly between the two countries, a boost for their two economies.

  • World leaders launched a campaign to raise at least $ 8 billion for research into coronavirus treatment and vaccines.

  • The Isle of Wight, on the south coast of England, is starting to test a mobile application this week that will track the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus.

  • The Trump administration has predicted that the death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. USA It could reach 3,000 deaths a day in early June, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times.

  • Shares on Wall Street fell amid fears of tensions between the United States and China, following declines in Europe and Asia.

The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free.

The push to win the vaccine race seems to be working: Four companies in China have begun testing their candidate vaccines in humans, more than the United States and Britain combined. A senior official estimated that a vaccine for emergency use could be ready by September.

But critics point to the industry's history of quality problems and scandals. Only two years ago, Chinese parents were furious after discovering that ineffective vaccines had been administered to babies, which means that producers will have to regain the public's trust.

Context: China's leadership is desperate to protect its citizens, but beating the world in the race for a vaccine would also help Beijing deflect international criticism of its initial handling of the outbreak.

Relations between the British government and its media had thawed shortly after Queen Elizabeth II appealed for solidarity, and a sick prime minister, Boris Johnson, was hospitalized.

Details: Johnson has opened his daily coronavirus briefings to questions from the public and the press corps, which critics say makes sharp-tongued British reporters look badder by comparison.

Note quote: "It positions the government and the public against the media, at the same time that the media portrays itself as the people's representative in holding the government to account," said a journalism expert.

After hours of silence while most people work from home, the time before dusk brings bursts of human noise.

Many of us feel compelled to end days of pandemic loneliness with this type of outdoor connection, sociologists say.

Fleeting splendor

Hayley Rothman from Kanazawa, Japan

Like many of us lately, I've been struggling with how to deal with feelings of anxiety and fear, but seeing the sakura trees in full bloom along the path I walk to and from work has provided me with very comfort. necessary. Cherry blossoms in Japan are a well-known metaphor for the fleeting nature of beauty, but it was only after the outbreak that I found a way to really appreciate them and their message. Perhaps after all of this is over, the emerging post-crown society will begin to consider the everyday things we take for granted more like sakura blossoms – beautiful, but not guaranteed to last forever.

A new perspective

Mary Jane Riley from Siena, Italy

Cut my mother-in-law's hair. She said it made her feel like a new person.

The best company

Dianne Chrestopoulos from Huntsville, Texas

Adrianna, our daughter, came to stay with us, bringing her cat. It has been a blessing to spend so much time with her. I love We make bread, dinners and desserts together, and the three of us laugh like little children. I hardly ever want it to end.

