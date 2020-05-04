Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Fleeting splendor

Hayley Rothman, Kanazawa, Japan

Like many of us lately, I've been struggling with how to deal with feelings of anxiety and fear, but seeing the sakura trees in full bloom along the path I walk to and from work has provided me with very comfort. necessary. Cherry blossoms in Japan are a well-known metaphor for the fleeting nature of beauty, but it was only after the outbreak that I found a way to really appreciate them and their message. Perhaps after all of this is over, the emerging post-crown society will begin to consider the everyday things we take for granted more like sakura blossoms – beautiful, but not guaranteed to last forever.