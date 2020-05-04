Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Beijing's push to win the vaccine race seems to be working: Four Chinese companies have begun evaluating their human vaccine candidates, more than the United States and Britain combine. A senior official estimated that a vaccine for emergency use could be ready by September.
But critics point to the industry's quality problems and years of scandals. Only two years ago, Chinese parents were furious after discovering that ineffective vaccines had been administered to babies. Those producers have to work to win the public's trust.
Context: China's leadership is desperate to protect its people, but beating the world in the race for a vaccine would also help Beijing deflect international criticism of its initial handling of the outbreak.
A "travel bubble,quot; for Australia and New Zealand
As restrictions on movement in Asia begin to ease, the two countries They are approaching the creation of a "travel bubble,quot; that would allow people to fly between their territories without quarantine, a boost for both economies.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will participate in an emergency meeting of Australia's coronavirus cabinet today, adding to the anticipation that a travel deal could be announced.
Australia and New Zealand have slowed their epidemics substantially, with single-digit daily increases in new cases for weeks.
Related: In India, business, local transportation, and gatherings like weddings were Allowed to resume in areas with few or no known infections.
Lawyers have been warned not to file lawsuits against the government. Police have questioned heartbroken relatives who connected with others like them online.
"They are concerned that if people defend their rights, the international community will know what the real situation is like in Wuhan and the true experiences of families there," said an activist who now lives in New York after being briefly detained in China.
Larger Image: The crackdown shows Beijing's anxiety that any insistence on what happened in Wuhan will undermine the leadership's narrative of using its authoritarian system to save the country from crisis.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
In Sydney, noise that is heavenly to hear
After hours of silence while most people work from home, afternoons, when work days end, bring bursts of human noise.
Our Sydney office boss wrote about This Magical Hour in your city, when children run out the doors, ride bicycles and skateboards and scream through empty streets. The sounds of barking dogs, screaming parents and young joggers talking on the phone join them. "It is heavenly," he wrote. "Real voices! Children! Couples! Arguments! Above, kids at Shelly Beach last week.
Sociologists have noted that many of us feel compelled to end days of pandemic loneliness in this way, with some kind of connection, preferably outdoors.
This is what is happening the most.
Disney The entertainment conglomerate is almost stopped, her decade of spectacular growth devastated by the pandemic, and her film studios halted. His earnings come out on Tuesday.
Snapshot: Above, a video call cooking class. Our writer tested the Airbnb version of the Virtual experiences overtake boring people from all over the world. He tried a tour of Chernobyl's stray dogs, a lesson in the art of mime-dressing and cabaret-style sangria.
What we are reading: This Vice article on the "finger ache,quot; tattoos that ruled the 2000s. The writer "tracks the trend since his birth at a Columbus tattoo parlor in 2003," says Alexandria Symonds, editor, and "follows up with some people for whom the whim of the 00s is still permanently at hand. "
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Finding a bright spot in crisis
Making the most of life in isolation is no small matter. Our readers in the USA USA And beyond They shared their stories about finding moments of joy with the Times Insider team. These are some of these, condensed for our newsletter.
Fleeting splendor
Hayley Rothman, Kanazawa, Japan
Like many of us lately, I've been struggling with how to deal with feelings of anxiety and fear, but seeing the sakura trees in full bloom along the path I walk to and from work has provided me with very comfort. necessary. Cherry blossoms in Japan are a well-known metaphor for the fleeting nature of beauty, but it was only after the outbreak that I found a way to really appreciate them and their message. Perhaps after all of this is over, the emerging post-crown society will begin to consider the everyday things we take for granted more like sakura blossoms – beautiful, but not guaranteed to last forever.
A new perspective
Mary Jane Riley, Siena, Italy
Cut my mother-in-law's hair. She said it made her feel like a new person.
The best company
Dianne Chrestopoulos, Huntsville, Texas
Adrianna, our daughter, came to stay with us, bringing her cat. It has been a blessing to spend so much time with her. I love We make bread, dinners and desserts together, and the three of us laugh like little children. I hardly ever want it to end.