Young Thug and GF have lovely jokes about their long snoring fingers

Young bully and his girlfriend Jerikka Karlae They have been a couple for years, but that does not mean that they have fully accepted each other's things. During a recent Instagram Live sessionJerikka called her rapper boyfriend about his bedroom habits.

The couple started with Karlae asking Thugger what he should be talking about in his next YouTube video. That led Thug to annoy his girlfriend, suggesting that she had Coronavirus and that he could discuss the possibilities of a coronavirus cure.

"They got a shot for it. For the crown. Get rid of that shit in 16 minutes," he said. "I think you have a crown, baby, because you scratch when you sleep."

Responding, Jerikka said to Thug, "Listen, did you hear yourself snore? No, really. You don't even breathe." He kept complaining that Thug had "long" fingers. "You have pretty feet but Jeff, your toes for so long, bro," he said to the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams.

"That's the cover," Thug denied. That didn't stop Jerikka and his accusations as he doubled over, "Jeff, so long, brother." In his defense, Thug said his feet were only ashy because he had just come out of the shower.

This came after it was reported that the rapper narrowly escaped death after being hospitalized with kidney and liver failure. The musician spoke about the experience during an appearance on Make up forThe virtual live broadcast "Offset and Friends", admitting that he almost lost his life during the terrible experience.

"So I just stayed in bed and said, 'I call the ambulance. I can't move my body.'" Then later … when the ambulance came, I couldn't get out of bed, "Thug explained." They basically had to get me out of bed. I felt that my whole body was numb and I couldn't move. I went to the hospital and found out that I had liver and kidney failure. passed away as if he had died. "