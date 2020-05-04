Yes, Nicolas Cage plays Joe Exotic on a new TV show.

Nicolas Cage will play Exotic Joe in a new limited series. Yes, you read it right.
ME! The news has confirmed that Cage will play Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage in the eight-episode series produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey into the World of a Wild Man,quot; by Leif Reigstad.
Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Dan Lagnana, Paul Young, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt and Cage are executive producers on the project. Lagna, who previously wrote and served as a showrunner on American Vandal, will write the series.
The next scripted miniseries follows Joe Shreibvogel, described as "an eccentric and exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who struggles to maintain his park, even at the risk of losing his sanity." The show will explore how Joe Exotic was born and how man got lost with the character of his own making.
Joe Exotic was the subject of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness. The series followed Joe's work at the zoo and highlighted other private big cat zoos, as well as Carole BaskinThe work of big cat activism. The dispute between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic culminated in a murder-for-hire plot that put Joe in prison. This limited series with Cage is different from the one in process with Kate McKinnon attached to the star as Baskin. That one, which is from UCP, is based on a podcast.
The real Joe Exotic has previously expressed interest in Brad Pitt or David Spade playing with him Rob lowe took to Instagram to reveal that he and Ryan Murphy They were discussing a project with Lowe playing the former owner of the larger-than-life jailed zoo.
No transmission platform or network has been announced for the Cage project.
