Yes, Nicolas Cage plays Joe Exotic on a new TV show.

Nicolas Cage will play Exotic Joe in a new limited series. Yes, you read it right.

ME! The news has confirmed that Cage will play Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage in the eight-episode series produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey into the World of a Wild Man,quot; by Leif Reigstad.

Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Dan Lagnana, Paul Young, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt and Cage are executive producers on the project. Lagna, who previously wrote and served as a showrunner on American Vandal, will write the series.