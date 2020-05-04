With inflation devastating the currency, Iran is changing names and numbers

The change is the result of a bill introduced in early 2019 by Iran's central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemati. He noted that the currency has been devalued 3,500 times since 1971 and that Iran had no choice but to "save face,quot; on its national currency, according to official Iranian media reports. Previous attempts by President Hassan Rouhani's government to change the currency since 2016 had been in limbo.

