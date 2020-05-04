With inflation devastating the currency, Iran is changing names and numbers

For many years, the Iranian government debated changing the national currency, the rial, basically cutting four zeros from its face value, an acknowledgment of how US sanctions and economic mismanagement have contributed to inflation in the country.
On Monday, the Iranian Parliament essentially took that step, authorizing the replacement of the rial with another basic unit of currency called the toma. Each shot will be worth 10,000 rials under the new system.
The coronavirus pandemic, which turned Iran into A regional epicenter of the disease appears to have played a decisive role, contributing to further devaluation of the rial since February.
Since 2018 when the Trump administration repudiated the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, the value of Iran's currency has dropped by about 60 percent.
"Removing the four zeros is a necessary action to simplify financial transactions," an Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said in a Twitter post.
The Guardian Council, a body of conservative clergymen overseeing Parliament, is expected to ratify the law, and then the Central Bank will have two years to implement the change, eliminating rials from circulation and issuing tomans instead.
The change is the result of a bill introduced in early 2019 by Iran's central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemati. He noted that the currency has been devalued 3,500 times since 1971 and that Iran had no choice but to "save face,quot; on its national currency, according to official Iranian media reports. Previous attempts by President Hassan Rouhani's government to change the currency since 2016 had been in limbo.
Supporters of the change said cutting the extra zeros would greatly simplify Iran's financial calculations by eliminating the need for Iranian buyers to carry rial loads to make purchases, which they must do now due to inflation. On Monday, the rial exchange rate was 156,000 to the dollar.
But opponents argued that the plan was an additional expense at a time when the government was already facing a budget deficit of between 30 and 50 percent for the next fiscal year. The effect of the currency exchange, critics said, amounted to a simple cosmetic showcase.
Fereydoun Khavand, an Iranian economist in Paris, said that governments generally came to change the national currency as the last stage of economic reform as European countries had done after World War II or Turkey in recent years.
Iran has done the opposite, Khavand said, in part due to the crippling effect of US sanctions, which have severely limited the country's ability to sell oil or conduct international financial transactions. In these circumstances, he said that other basic economic changes that the Iranian government wants to undertake are difficult.
"Usually you fix the economy first and then you change the currency," Khavand said. "The government is in a financial situation with no prospect of financial aid coming from abroad or from within, so they are trying."