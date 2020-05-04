Willow, the daughter of Will and Jada, shaves his head, completely bald! (Video)

Will and Jada's daughter Willow shaved off her new look, and she is completely bald.

The youngest daughter of actors Will and Jada Smith decided to cut everything during the COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine. Willow has been quarantined at her parents' home in Los Angeles.

So far, people on social media say they like the appearance of the beautiful daughter Smith.

Also, Willow has practiced yoga during quinine, and she's pretty good at it.

Watch the video above of Willow showing off her yoga skills.

Willow Camille Reign Smith is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress. In addition to being the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, she is also the younger sister of Jaden Smith.

Willow made her acting debut in 2007 in the movie I Am Legend and then appeared in Kit Kittredge: An American Girl alongside Abigail Breslin. He received a Young Artist Award for his performance.

Smith launched his music career in the fall of 2010 with the release of the singles "Whip My Hair,quot; in 2010 and "21st Century Girl,quot; in 2011, and signed with the current record label of his mentor Jay-Z Roc Nation in 2010, Becoming the youngest artist signed with the label.

Whip My Hair "peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The video was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2011 BET Awards. She released her debut album, Ardipithecus, on December 11, 2015.