Why Scott Disick had no choice but to seek rehabilitation help?

Scott Disick He might have abundant wealth and a famous name, but at the end of the day he is only human.

A source tells E! The news that Scott's last season in a treatment facility comes from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Another informant explains that "he does really well when he keeps busy," but quarantining has proven to be challenging, as it gave him more "downtime,quot; and "made him spiral into his thoughts."

"It has harbored pain that will arise and put it in a bad place," adds the second source.

According to the first source, the girlfriend noticed the change in her behavior Sofia Richie, who was "extremely concerned with the choices he was making and how out of control he became very quickly." At the time, the duo were staying in a house in Malibu along the California coast, where they were seen last week.