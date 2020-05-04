Why Scott Disick had no choice but to seek rehabilitation help?

Scott Disick He might have abundant wealth and a famous name, but at the end of the day he is only human.
A source tells E! The news that Scott's last season in a treatment facility comes from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Another informant explains that "he does really well when he keeps busy," but quarantining has proven to be challenging, as it gave him more "downtime,quot; and "made him spiral into his thoughts."
"It has harbored pain that will arise and put it in a bad place," adds the second source.
According to the first source, the girlfriend noticed the change in her behavior Sofia Richie, who was "extremely concerned with the choices he was making and how out of control he became very quickly." At the time, the duo were staying in a house in Malibu along the California coast, where they were seen last week.
The source says that Sofia "realized,quot; Kourtney Kardashian about the situation, "because I didn't know what else to do."
However, another source reveals that Kourtney "knew something was going on,quot; from the beginning because she also saw that Scott was "acting,quot;.
"Kourtney was very upset, and knew that something was wrong because of his lack of response to issues and calls that belonged to the children," shares the source. "She had been through this many times before, and immediately stopped him. Finally she gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help."
After Kourtney confronted him, the source says Scott flew out of Los Angeles to enter a Colorado treatment center, where he remained only a few days.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, Scott's attorney Marty Singer revealed that he had left the facility and is taking legal action against the center. "Surprisingly, as a result of HIPA's violation of the facility and its privacy violation, it has become unprotected and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," Singer stated.
Singer also noted that Scott sought help for "past trauma,quot; caused by the death of his parents and not due to substance abuse problems.