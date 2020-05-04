Why Ryan Murphy Rewrote Hollywood History

In Ryan Murphy& # 39; s Hollywood, the heterosexual white male lead, played by David Corenswet, does not get the typical happy ending of show business. He does not go with the trophy, they are the underdogs who come out on top.

"It is a wonderful universe to create. And I don't know, I would say I write, not about the world I live in, but about the world I want to live in, and this is a world I wanted to live in," Murphy said of Hollywood in a phone interview

Hollywood, a seven-episode miniseries created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, follows a mix of actors, writers, producers, and executives in the 1940s, all trying to succeed in business. There are actors who play in real life. Hollywood figures like Jack picking how Rock hudson and Jim Parsons how Henry Willson, mixed with fictional players like Darren Criss like Raymond Ainsley and Patti LuPone like Avis Amberg.