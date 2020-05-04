Why Ryan Murphy Rewrote Hollywood History

In Ryan Murphy& # 39; s Hollywood, the heterosexual white male lead, played by David Corenswet, does not get the typical happy ending of show business. He does not go with the trophy, they are the underdogs who come out on top.
"It is a wonderful universe to create. And I don't know, I would say I write, not about the world I live in, but about the world I want to live in, and this is a world I wanted to live in," Murphy said of Hollywood in a phone interview
Hollywood, a seven-episode miniseries created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, follows a mix of actors, writers, producers, and executives in the 1940s, all trying to succeed in business. There are actors who play in real life. Hollywood figures like Jack picking how Rock hudson and Jim Parsons how Henry Willson, mixed with fictional players like Darren Criss like Raymond Ainsley and Patti LuPone like Avis Amberg.
"This show started in a very interesting way," said Murphy.
Warning, spoilers for the limited series continue.
Primarily raised by his grandmother's history of movie buff, Murphy heard all kinds of stories from the rich and famous. "So when I was little, it was a big problem for me, my nanny's Hollywood stories, and she always told me that Rock Hudson was poor and gay," he said. "I don't know how I knew this in Indiana, where I grew up, but I always said, 'Oh!' I was obviously a very young person, but I thought, 'Oh, that's someone like me, but It can't be free. It always touched me a lot. And when I was in college, it was one of the first deaths of famous celebrities due to AIDS … I wanted to do an article about the buried history of Hollywood. And then I did FiefI loved being in that world. "
Feud: Bette and Joan tackled the rivalry between movie stars Joan Crawford and Bette davisbut Murphy said he wanted to play this time Anna May Wong, Hattie McDaniel and Rock Hudson, "the three people I was obsessed with growing up."
"Those were the three that really interested me because I felt that their lives were not seen and they didn't get all the acclaim and the awards and the roses that they should have had," he explained. "And then I thought, 'Well, what would it be like if they had a happy ending?'
The action follows the making of a movie, Meg, creating stars, and in the end, Murphy, Brennan, Janet Mock and Reilly Smith rewrites Hollywood history. A black woman Laura HarrierCamille Washington, ended up winning the Oscar for Best Actress, and Rock Hudson went out on the red carpet with her boyfriend, Archie (Jeremy Pope), all in the 1940s. Hollywood he even rewrote the story of Anna May Wong (played by Michelle Krusiec in the series), an actress who lost the role of an Asian woman for Luise Rainer, a white woman, who won an Oscar for the role. In HollywoodAnna May Wong won an Oscar for her part in Meg.
Murphy's desire to explore the buried history of Hollywood "coincided with a conversation I had one night with Darren Criss right after all the (The murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), "he explained, noting that the two played a famous service station in Hollywood that allegedly catered to the sexual desires of the rich and famous.
"We just talked about all these people who couldn't be open with their sexuality, their fetishes or their fantasies. They all had to hide in the shadows and pretend to be one thing, that it was white, homogenized, heterosexual. And if you weren't that thing , and you couldn't keep that thing hidden, you would be punished, "Murphy said. "(I thought) it's a very interesting thing to write about, which is shame and buried history, and finally for people to say, 'I've had enough of this shit and fought back.' And ultimately, That's what the show became. We created an alternate universe where marginalized people won, and that was very powerful, really powerful and emotional. "
Murphy said several scenes on the show got an off-camera reaction from the cast and crew reunited – that is, when Rock Hudson left the clutches of Henry Willson and when Hattie McDaniel (Queen Latifah on the show) attended the Oscars to see Camille win the award.
"It was a very emotional experience to do so because you felt, in many ways, that this was our attempt to correct some mistakes. I really think that idea is that if those people had been allowed to be who they were and be truly themselves … If what happened at the end of episode seven happened, I think our world would be a different place because I think Hollywood is a teacher, and Hollywood set many rules. How do we walk, dress, how we think, who we love, who we accept Who doesn't. That's a big part of this city, it was all very interesting, "he said.
Much of the problems explored in Hollywood still at play in the industry in 2020. Murphy said he anticipates younger viewers will be outraged when they explore part of the true story portrayed in the series, namely Anna May Wong and Hattie McDaniel.
"I think this show shows how far we have come and how far we have to go. You have to remember that not too long ago, Emma Stone I was playing an Asian woman … And much of this show, our show, talks about the power of representation … (When) people who look like you and act like you and love as if accepted and validated , you are accepted and validated because you cannot be what you cannot see. I always felt that way when I was growing up, I felt like an alien because I had no role model, "Murphy said." And if Rock Hudson could have come out and been gay and successful in the 1970s, when I was a kid, it would have changed the path of my life, you know? I would not have felt so alone. I would not have felt alone in my fight. So I think it's a very powerful thing. "
Hollywood is now streaming on Netflix.
