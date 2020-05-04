Why doesn't Hilarie Burton regret leaving One Tree Hill?

Sometimes it is better to finish at the top.

If you are a One Tree Hill fan, you probably totally sent Peyton (Hilarie burton) and Lucas & # 39; (Chad Michael Murray) love story. After all, who can forget that wedding?

As she meets the former co-star Jana Kramer on his iHeartRadio podcast To complain This week, the actress couldn't help but look back on the special TV romance.

"I was very happy with that," Hilarie shared when asked if she was satisfied with how her story ended. "Chad and I had been on the pilot and we had been putting the whole Lucas-Peyton Star Cross Lovers thing together all the time on the show, so I was very happy with that happy ending and the marriage and the baby. The family was complete and that's what both characters were looking for. "

The actress continued, "They both had that nuclear family they'd always been longing for. And frankly, I was a little worried that if I stayed on the show, it would spoil for dramatic purposes. Sometimes, it's better to quit smoking." in a good place. "