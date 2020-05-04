Why doesn't Hilarie Burton regret leaving One Tree Hill?

Sometimes it is better to finish at the top.
If you are a One Tree Hill fan, you probably totally sent Peyton (Hilarie burton) and Lucas & # 39; (Chad Michael Murray) love story. After all, who can forget that wedding?
As she meets the former co-star Jana Kramer on his iHeartRadio podcast To complain This week, the actress couldn't help but look back on the special TV romance.
"I was very happy with that," Hilarie shared when asked if she was satisfied with how her story ended. "Chad and I had been on the pilot and we had been putting the whole Lucas-Peyton Star Cross Lovers thing together all the time on the show, so I was very happy with that happy ending and the marriage and the baby. The family was complete and that's what both characters were looking for. "
The actress continued, "They both had that nuclear family they'd always been longing for. And frankly, I was a little worried that if I stayed on the show, it would spoil for dramatic purposes. Sometimes, it's better to quit smoking." in a good place. "
It turns out that Hilarie doesn't look back and questions her decision to quit the show even when she was a fan favorite.
"I don't regret that at all," he said to Jana. "I knew I needed to start something new. It was time. I had a big chip on my shoulder and I just needed to put it down."
Today, Hilarie celebrates the launch of her new book. The Rural Diaries: Lessons of love, ranching and a great life on the farm of mischief.
And for the record, she's not tired of responding to your burning One Tree Hill you ask even if your time on the show ended in 2009.
"I think we knew something special was going on in the state championship episode," Hilarie shared. "It was a very good excursion to continue with everyone."
