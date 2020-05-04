Why did the Cowboys sign Andy Dalton? 5 reasons Dallas decision to endorse Dak Prescott makes sense

Andy Dalton signed with … the Cowboys? That was initial reaction to Dallas’ surprising decision to add the veteran quarterback on Saturday, two days after his release from the Bengals last week.

From Dalton’s perspective, he’s taking on a pure backup role after starting with Cincinnati for nine seasons. From the Cowboys’ perspective, they gave Dalton a one-year contract worth up to $ 7 million in incentives while trying to figure out how to sign Dak Prescott with a long-term contract.

The idea that the Cowboys signed Dalton in case things don’t work out to keep Prescott in Dallas is the worst way to see it. These are some of the most logical reasons behind the move.

The Cowboys had money to spend to improve an unstable backup situation

Dallas once believed in the promise of an undrafted Cooper Rush, but with offensive minded Mike McCarthy taking over as head coach, there would surely be some change in the depth chart behind Prescott. The first hint was the development of the Cowboys in the development of QB Ben DiNucci in the seventh round, whose skill set was reminiscent of what McCarthy had behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

But the winner of a battle between Rush and DiNucci would not have reassured anyone if something happened to Prescott. Enter Dalton, who is well versed in multiple offenses after having five coordinators during his time in the NFL. He played for Jay Gruden and Hue Jackson earlier in their careers, which will help the Cowboys mix McCarthy’s concepts on the west coast with coordinator Kellen Moore’s hit Air Coryell.

The Cowboys had about $ 10 million remaining under the limit after factoring in Prescott’s $ 31.5 million limit number under the label. They really had no more positional goals in free agency, so it made sense for Jerry Jones to invest in Dalton when he became one of the best free agents left.

Andy Dalton is content to be number 2 instead of fighting to be the bridge number 1

Dalton could have had a meeting with Gruden in Jacksonville. It could have been an option for New England. But in both cases, he would still have needed to compete with a selection from the third day of the second year, be it Gardner Minshew or Jarrett Stidham, instead of receiving another initial concert.

The Jaguars roster suggests they will be one of the worst AFC teams in a year of rebuilding. The Patriots could face a dramatic drop in AFC East superiority without Tom Brady and with a renewed defense.

With the Cowboys, Dalton lands with a team that will be an NFC playoff contender, which already represents a major organizational improvement for the Bengals. The other two teams, in their current states do not.

Dalton has made a lot of money during his career after being taken in the second round in 2011. He has had a good starting career that few quarterbacks enjoy in the league. After years of disappointment in the Cincinnati playoffs, the only thing left for his career was a shot in the ring. He does it in Dallas.

The Cowboys made their quarter quarter smarter for an offensive transition.

Dalton is a highly intelligent and adaptable quarterback, something for which he didn’t get enough credit with the constant philosophical changes in Cincinnati. When he had the proper support staff in the receiving corps, the game, and the offensive line, he executed efficiently.

There are things that he will get entirely out of Moore's plans, and things that are old to him in McCarthy's system. Rush and DiNucci don't have the same kind of professional insight and experience. The Bengals could possibly have used it as a sounding board for rookie Joe Burrow. Instead, Dalton, like that redheaded backup who once became offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in Dallas, can serve as additional coach with Moore, McCarthy, and quarterback coach Doug Nussmeier.

Andy Dalton receives his homecoming in Texas near his old college grounds

Dalton became a prized NFL prospect with his productive and all-time winning ways at TCU. He was a four-year starter when Gary Patterson’s show was on the rise, leading horned frogs to the Fiesta Bowl and the Rose Bowl, winning the latter. for a perfect 13-0 season in 2010.

Dalton hails from Katy, Texas, about half an hour west of Houston. TCU is located in Fort Worth, 20 minutes west of the Cowboys AT,amp;T Stadium in Arlington. While in college, Dalton met his wife Jordan, with whom he was very active in the Cincinnati community. She comes from Richardson, a Dallas suburb.

There is no doubt that neither Florida nor Massachusetts could provide the same homey feeling away from their long time in Ohio as a professional return to Texas.

The Cowboys wanted to make Dak Prescott even better, not replace him.

The Cowboys did not “dissuade,quot; Prescott to make this move, contrary to false popular belief. They wanted someone whose brain could better choose as he continues to evolve into an elite QB in his fifth season.

There’s a feeling of pairing rookies with seasoned backups. But by transitioning from the degraded starter, it’s easier for a QB like Dalton to work with a better-established starter elsewhere, where there is no lingering resentment and just a focus on collaborating for the common goal of creating the best possible offense.

Dalton may be a more effective No. 2 for Prescott than it would have been for Burrow. Dalton has a fresh start, while the Cowboys and Prescott have a new perspective when they need it most to play McCarthy.