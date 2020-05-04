Whitmer creates the Michigan Accountability Office COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive Monday, creating the Michigan Office of Accountability COVID-19 within the State Budget Office.

The Office of Accountability will provide oversight of all expenditures to deal with this crisis, and must periodically report its work to the Governor and the Director of the State Budget.

"Protecting the people of Michigan and reducing the possibility of a second wave has required flexibility and determination, and it has also required funds from the state treasury, philanthropic sources and the federal government," he said. Governor Whitmer. "Michiganns have a right to expect the state government to be the responsible steward of their resources, especially in times of crisis. I will continue to work 24 hours to ensure that these resources are spent wisely, in accordance with the law, and in a transparent and responsible manner. "

