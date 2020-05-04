What's in Season ?: A Seasonal Guide to New England Products.

If the coronavirus public health crisis leaves a lasting impression on the way we buy food, farms may feel it more prominently.
Local farms are experiencing a surge in popularity as the public searches for alternatives to busy grocery stores, rather than subscribing to a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, or picking up produce at restaurants that have gone to the markets. For shoppers who have never paid too much attention to when certain fruits and vegetables are at their peak, this new focus on seasonal consumption might lead to the question: So what's in season?
"Spring is all about the greens," said Rory O’Dwyer, partner and office manager at Langwater Farm in North Easton, which will open its farm stand on Saturday. "This is the high season for the greens: it is the perfect climate for them."
Helen Glotzer, general manager of Allandale Farm at Brookline, agrees.
"Spring boxes (CSA) are the greenest boxes of the year," said Glotzer, who described this year as relatively average in terms of crop production. "I mean it literally, not figuratively. They're full of early greens like spinach and other cold-tolerant greens like lettuce and arugula, mezclun, cabbage, kale, and Swiss chard. But there are always some fun and unusual things like garlic flakes, a later spring green. "
Other products to look out for: asparagus, bok choy, ramps, and as summer approaches, strawberries, the latest of which O'Dwyer says are beginning to flourish at Langwater Farm.
While Massachusetts exhibits a variety of plant resistance zones, which help farmers and growers determine which plants will thrive in a specific area, the following fruits, vegetables, and herbs are known to flower regularly throughout the state in May and June. Watch for them the next time you stop at a roadside stall or make a farm order.
This guide will be updated seasonally.
May
Arugula
Asparagus
Beet
Bok choy
Chard
broad beans
Fennel
Fiddleheads
Garlic scapes
Green onions / chives
Lettuce
Mushrooms
Nettles
New potatoes
Parsley
Parsnips
Green peas
Radishes
Ramps
Rhubarb
Spinach
Thyme
June
Arugula
Asparagus
Beet
Bok choy
Cabbage
Carrots
Chard
Corn
Cucumbers
broad beans
Garlic scapes
Green onions / chives
kale
Swede
Lettuce
Morels
Mushrooms
Oregano
Parsley
Radishes
Rhubarb
Spinach
Nettles
Strawberries
Thyme
Turnips
Zucchini
