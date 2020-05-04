What's in Season ?: A Seasonal Guide to New England Products.

If the coronavirus public health crisis leaves a lasting impression on the way we buy food, farms may feel it more prominently.

Local farms are experiencing a surge in popularity as the public searches for alternatives to busy grocery stores, rather than subscribing to a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, or picking up produce at restaurants that have gone to the markets. For shoppers who have never paid too much attention to when certain fruits and vegetables are at their peak, this new focus on seasonal consumption might lead to the question: So what's in season?

"Spring is all about the greens," said Rory O’Dwyer, partner and office manager at Langwater Farm in North Easton, which will open its farm stand on Saturday. "This is the high season for the greens: it is the perfect climate for them."

Helen Glotzer, general manager of Allandale Farm at Brookline, agrees.

"Spring boxes (CSA) are the greenest boxes of the year," said Glotzer, who described this year as relatively average in terms of crop production. "I mean it literally, not figuratively. They're full of early greens like spinach and other cold-tolerant greens like lettuce and arugula, mezclun, cabbage, kale, and Swiss chard. But there are always some fun and unusual things like garlic flakes, a later spring green. "

Other products to look out for: asparagus, bok choy, ramps, and as summer approaches, strawberries, the latest of which O'Dwyer says are beginning to flourish at Langwater Farm.

While Massachusetts exhibits a variety of plant resistance zones, which help farmers and growers determine which plants will thrive in a specific area, the following fruits, vegetables, and herbs are known to flower regularly throughout the state in May and June. Watch for them the next time you stop at a roadside stall or make a farm order.

This guide will be updated seasonally. Come back in June for a summer product guide.

May

Bok Choy. —Aram Boghosian for Boston.com

Arugula

Asparagus

Beet

Bok choy

Chard

broad beans

Fennel

Fiddleheads

Garlic scapes

Green onions / chives

Lettuce

Mushrooms

Nettles

New potatoes

Parsley

Parsnips

Green peas

Radishes

Ramps

Rhubarb

Spinach

Nettles

Thyme

June

Strawberries —Photo by Georges Gobet / AFP via Getty Images

Arugula

Asparagus

Beet

Bok choy

Cabbage

Carrots

Chard

Corn

Cucumbers

broad beans

Garlic scapes

Green onions / chives

kale

Swede

Lettuce

Morels

Mushrooms

Oregano

Parsley

Radishes

Rhubarb

Spinach

Nettles

Strawberries

Thyme

Turnips

Zucchini

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.