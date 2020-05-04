What to Expect from Harry and Meghan Biography Finding Freedom

While Prince harry and Meghan Markle Embarking on the next chapter in life together, a new book tells their story.
While Markle and Prince Harry have been the subject of recent separate biographies, a new work addresses them together. On Monday, it was announced that HarperCollins Publishers has acquired the rights to Seeking Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Creation of a Modern Royal Family, written by longtime royalty reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
According to a press release, the book, which will be available this summer, "goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions affecting the couple on both sides. of the pond. "
According to the release, the book presents "an honest, close and disarming portrait,quot; of the couple, "written with the participation of those closest to the couple."
"The goal of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continues to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work, but are often incorrectly portrayed," Scobie and Durand said in a statement.
HarperCollins Publishers
"Our mission has been motivated by the desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misinformed stories that have become gospel simply because of the number of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that We have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "
The book will launch in hardcover and Kindle formats on August 11, just in time to soak up last summer with what appears to be a page turn.
