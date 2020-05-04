What to Expect from Harry and Meghan Biography Finding Freedom

While Prince harry and Meghan Markle Embarking on the next chapter in life together, a new book tells their story.

While Markle and Prince Harry have been the subject of recent separate biographies, a new work addresses them together. On Monday, it was announced that HarperCollins Publishers has acquired the rights to Seeking Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Creation of a Modern Royal Family, written by longtime royalty reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to a press release, the book, which will be available this summer, "goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions affecting the couple on both sides. of the pond. "

According to the release, the book presents "an honest, close and disarming portrait,quot; of the couple, "written with the participation of those closest to the couple."