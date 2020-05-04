What interrupted the recording of Vanderpump Rules Reunion ?!

Vanderpumpit has become virtual!
According to Andy Cohenseason eight of Vanderpump Rules will have a meeting after all. Even better? It has already been recorded!
However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the format will be slightly different. Instead of a meeting in one of Lisa VanderpumpAt the famous West Hollywood restaurants, the meeting was filmed via video chat, a precedent set by The Real Housewives of AtlantaThe reunion, which will premiere this Sunday in Bravo.
Cohen made the reveal on his SiriusXM channel Radio andy, keeping the details quiet apart from saying "it was a great meeting."
However, there was a bump in the road, and it had nothing to do with the typical problem one faces when trying to video conference, but a scheduling conflict.
"Hilariously, Anderson had said he was announcing Wyatt's birth at the end of his show," said Cohen, referring to a close friend. Anderson Cooper and her newborn son Wyatt Morgan Cooper. "And he said it would be around the end of 8 o'clock. And we were filming the meeting and we were finishing … and he was texting the executive producer Doug Ross… "
Ross told Cohen that they still had pick-ups to shoot, so he simply replied, "Doug, there is something I have to see on television."
"I felt like such a jerk," said Cohen, laughing. "It's like, what does he think I mean? I have to go see something on television." Something that is more important to see on television than to do this meeting? "
Listen to the full story in the clip above!
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML14dea6fc1f268561da66ce19e35fc06613%