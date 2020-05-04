What interrupted the recording of Vanderpump Rules Reunion ?!

Vanderpumpit has become virtual!

According to Andy Cohenseason eight of Vanderpump Rules will have a meeting after all. Even better? It has already been recorded!

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the format will be slightly different. Instead of a meeting in one of Lisa VanderpumpAt the famous West Hollywood restaurants, the meeting was filmed via video chat, a precedent set by The Real Housewives of AtlantaThe reunion, which will premiere this Sunday in Bravo.

Cohen made the reveal on his SiriusXM channel Radio andy, keeping the details quiet apart from saying "it was a great meeting."

However, there was a bump in the road, and it had nothing to do with the typical problem one faces when trying to video conference, but a scheduling conflict.

"Hilariously, Anderson had said he was announcing Wyatt's birth at the end of his show," said Cohen, referring to a close friend. Anderson Cooper and her newborn son Wyatt Morgan Cooper. "And he said it would be around the end of 8 o'clock. And we were filming the meeting and we were finishing … and he was texting the executive producer Doug Ross… "

