What Anderson Cooper revealed to Gloria Vanderbilt about her baby plan

Before his death Gloria Vanderbilt He had the impression that his son was going to be a dad.
Just a few days later Anderson Cooper Announcing the birth of his baby, the CNN presenter sat down with his close friend to share how many people knew about his plans.
During an appearance on Monday LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, co-host and BFF Kelly Ripa She admitted that she "can really imagine the joyous expression on (Gloria's) face knowing you have this baby."
Anderson couldn't help but agree with the sentiment.
"Yah, I was able to tell him shortly before he died that I was going to have a baby and that (my son) Wyatt was not created at the time, he was not a being at that point, but it was an idea in my head and I was in the process, "he confessed with a smile on his face. "She was excited."
Last Thursday, Anderson surprised fans when he visited Instagram and announced the arrival of his baby.
"This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is a surname on the side of My mother. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me, "she shared. "Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, he's sweet, soft, healthy, and I'm more than happy."
Anderson continued, "I wish my mother and father and brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I picture them all together, holding each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love it's alive in me and Wyatt, and that our family continues. "
So what does the journalist love most about parenting? Is everything an acceptable answer?
"It's so much better than Netflix. I like it Leslie JordanI've seen everything on Netflix, so I needed something else, "he joked. LIVE. "It comes at the perfect time."
Kelly added: "You have been destined for this your whole life. I have known you for a long time and have seen you with my children. You are the most paternal person I have ever met, so I am so excited for you and Wyatt."
