What Anderson Cooper revealed to Gloria Vanderbilt about her baby plan

Before his death Gloria Vanderbilt He had the impression that his son was going to be a dad.

Just a few days later Anderson Cooper Announcing the birth of his baby, the CNN presenter sat down with his close friend to share how many people knew about his plans.

During an appearance on Monday LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, co-host and BFF Kelly Ripa She admitted that she "can really imagine the joyous expression on (Gloria's) face knowing you have this baby."

Anderson couldn't help but agree with the sentiment.

"Yah, I was able to tell him shortly before he died that I was going to have a baby and that (my son) Wyatt was not created at the time, he was not a being at that point, but it was an idea in my head and I was in the process, "he confessed with a smile on his face. "She was excited."