Westworld Season Finale sucked

My disappointment in Westworld This season is totally based on my expectations upon entering. While the first two seasons were sometimes opaque, they always delivered and left viewers puzzled about the deeper meanings of the plots before finally hitting viewers with a reward.

Season 3 had this same promise, as Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) broke into the human world in what was initially described as a singular desire to destroy those who had put their kind humanoid hosts in a situation that not only the Stole. free will, but used them for humanity's worst impulses, murdering and raping them to infinity, their consciousness of such things was erased and restored until they could be sent to experience the same. It was a motivation with which we could all be disappointed, but Delores's plan quickly fell into the tedium of detail and chaotic subplots that he didn't win. At the end of the season, and in "Crisis Theory", the story was so dense that even after being deciphered, it didn't work, Delores died or was erased on a proscenium while Maeve explained that she wasn't really seeking revenge and destruction, just waiting imbue humans with the free will from which they had so easily departed.

%MINIFYHTML41bd50794aa25f53a5ecbd510c010d2512%

Pardonnez-moi, as Serac might say, but what the hell? What an amazing waste of talent: Wood, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Tessa Thompson, the incomparable Jeffrey Wright. And so I leave you with my Season 3 ending conspiracy theory, hoping that Season 4 wouldn't succumb to it: I think Westworld overspent on cool effects and had to truncate the season to eight episodes, leaving the complexities of the plot neglected and insistent on loyal Westworld viewers a program that was never resolved. Either that or a 21st century A.I. wrote this shit. My last wish is that season 4 doesn't fall into this trap. Bonne nuit and au, as Serac might say, revoke.